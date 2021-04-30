Crumb Release New Album Ice Melt: Stream

Cult-favorite psych rockers Crumb have just released Ice Melt, their sophomore album and the follow-up to their 2019 debut Jinx. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Ice Melt consists of 10 tracks in total and includes the three singles Crumb released earlier this year: the jazz funk “Trophy”, the moody “BNR”, and an energetic track called “Balloon”. As they hinted at with those songs, this new album sees Crumb exploring new corners of their style while staying true to the atmospheric psych-rock they built a name around.

Crumb wrote Ice Melt over the course of the past two years and recorded it in Los Angeles with producer Jonathan Rado. In a statement, lead singer Lila Ramani described the album as being a “return back down to earth” and a deeply felt examination of “real substances and beings that live on this planet.”

Physical copies of Ice Melt are currently on sale at the band’s website, including vinyl pressings in limited-edition colors like gold, turquoise, and pink. Check out the dark album artwork by Abraham El Makawy and the complete tracklist after the jump.

Ice Melt Artwork:

Ice Melt Tracklist:

01. Up & Down

02. BNR

03. Seeds

04. L.A.

05. Gone

06. Retreat!

07. Trophy

08. Balloon

09. Tunnel (all that you had)

10. Ice Melt