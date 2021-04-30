Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Crumb Release New Album Ice Melt: Stream

Cult-favorite psych rockers return with their sophomore full-length

Crumb Ice Melt stream new album song music video, photo by Third Pupil
Crumb, photo by Third Pupil
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 30, 2021 | 12:44pm ET

Cult-favorite psych rockers Crumb have just released Ice Melt, their sophomore album and the follow-up to their 2019 debut Jinx. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Ice Melt consists of 10 tracks in total and includes the three singles Crumb released earlier this year: the jazz funk “Trophy”, the moody “BNR”, and an energetic track called “Balloon”. As they hinted at with those songs, this new album sees Crumb exploring new corners of their style while staying true to the atmospheric psych-rock they built a name around.

Crumb wrote Ice Melt over the course of the past two years and recorded it in Los Angeles with producer Jonathan Rado. In a statement, lead singer Lila Ramani described the album as being a “return back down to earth” and a deeply felt examination of “real substances and beings that live on this planet.”

Related Video

Amoeba Records, photo by Mason Trinca
 Editor's Pick
Flipping Alone: An Oral History of Record Stores During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Physical copies of Ice Melt are currently on sale at the band’s website, including vinyl pressings in limited-edition colors like gold, turquoise, and pink. Check out the dark album artwork by Abraham El Makawy and the complete tracklist after the jump.

Ice Melt Artwork:

Ice Melt by Crumb album artwork cover art

Ice Melt Tracklist:
01. Up & Down
02. BNR
03. Seeds
04. L.A.
05. Gone
06. Retreat!
07. Trophy
08. Balloon
09. Tunnel (all that you had)
10. Ice Melt

Latest Stories

Jónsi Without Remorse score Tom Clancy OST stream Jonsi, photo by Philip Cosores

Jónsi Shares Original Score for Tom Clancy's Without Remorse: Stream

April 30, 2021

Kings of Convenience Peace or Love new album song Rocky Trail stream music, photo by Salvo Alibrio

Kings Of Convenience Announce New Album Peace or Love, Share "Rocky Trail": Stream

April 30, 2021

Burial and Blackdown Share New EP Shock Power of Love: Stream

April 30, 2021

Flotsam and Jetsam New Album

Flotsam and Jetsam Unleash Title Track from Upcoming Album Blood in the Water: Stream

April 30, 2021

 

sturgill simpson john prine paradise cover new song stream tribute

Sturgill Simpson Covers John Prine's "Paradise": Stream

April 30, 2021

sharon van etten daniel johnston some things last a long time cover new song stream pepe the frog feels good man

Sharon Van Etten Covers Daniel Johnston's "Some Things Last a Long Time": Stream

April 30, 2021

flying lotus yasuke score stream netflix anime soundtrack listen

Flying Lotus Unsheathes Soundtrack for Yasuke: Stream

April 30, 2021

miley cyrus kid laroi without you remix music video song stream watch

Miley Cyrus Joins The Kid LAROI on Remix of "Without You": Stream

April 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Crumb Release New Album Ice Melt: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help