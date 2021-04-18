Just in time for Mother’s Day, the new docuseries From Cradle to Stage from Dave Grohl and his mom, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, will premiere on Paramount+ on May 6th.

Directed by the Foo Fighters frontman himself, the show is based on his mother’s book, From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. Each episode will center on one famous musician and their mother as they “explore each artists’ upbringing and the tools they received as a young talent to survive the turbulence of success.”

From Cradle to the Stage will kick off on May 6th with Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons and his mother, Christene Reynolds. Future episodes will feature Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams; Miranda Lambert and Bev Lambert; Brandi Carlile and Teresa Carlile; Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Mary Morello; and Rush’s Geddy Lee and Mary Weinrib. The complete schedule is ahead.

Speaking about From Cradle to Stage in a statement, Dave Grohl said,

“I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse. Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music.”

In addition to the From Cradle to Stage, Grohl’s new Foo Fighters-produced documentary What Drives Us was just picked up by Amazon’s The Coda Collection. It’s set to debut on April 30th, and you can watch the recently premiered trailer now.

As for Paramount+, From Cradle to Stage is the latest addition to the streamer’s new string of music related content. Other shows include revivals of MTV’s Behind the Music, Unplugged, and Yo! MTV Raps. Check out a teaser for the Grohls’ program below.

From Cradle to Stage Release Schedule:

May 6th: Dan Reynolds (of Imagine Dragons) and Christene Reynolds

May 13th: Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams

May 20th: Miranda and Bev Lambert

May 27th: Brandi and Teresa Carlile

June 3rd: Tom Morello (of Rage Against the Machine) and Mary Morello

June 10th: Geddy Lee (of Rush) and Mary Weinrib