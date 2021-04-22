Dave Matthews Band Reschedule 2021 North American Summer Tour Dates

Dave Matthews Band is returning to the road this summer. Today, they announced a slew of rescheduled North American summer tour dates.

The 40-date trek kicks off on July 23rd in Raleigh, North Carolina. DMB will continue with multiple dates in cities like Chicago, Illinois; Noblesville, Indiana; Gilford, New Hampshire; and Irvine, California. They will also play one-off shows in Tampa, Florida; Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The latter date is a headlining spot at Summerfest.

Additionally, DMB will play their traditional three-night Labor Day run at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. The band will be joined by Dumpstaphunk and Allen Stone on Friday, Robert Randolph and the Family Band on Saturday, and Mavis Staples on Sunday.

Citi card members can purchase presale tickets. beginning Tuesday, April 27th, at 10 a.m. local venue time through Thursday, April 29th at 10 p.m. Tickets for the Tampa and Denver shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 30th, at 10 a.m. local venue time. Afterwards, you can check for deals here.

Check out DMB’s full tour schedule below.

Dave Matthews Band 2021 Tour Dates:

07/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

07/27 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/28 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds +

07/30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/31 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

08/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

08/11 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

08/13 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

08/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

08/18 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

08/20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

08/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

08/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

08/25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

08/27 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *

08/28 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

09/03 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/04 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/05 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/08 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/10 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest *

09/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

09/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

09/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

09/22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

09/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

09/29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

10/08 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre +

10/09 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre +

10/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

10/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

10/15 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater *

10/16 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater *

11/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

11/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

* = rescheduled date

+ = new added date