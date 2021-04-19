Menu
FX Sets Premiere Date for Dave Season 2, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and J Balvin to Guest Star

Kendall Jenner, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, and Kevin Hart will also appear in Lil Dicky's surreal comedy

Lil Dicky in Dave (FX)
Lil Dicky in Dave (FX)
April 19, 2021 | 3:11pm ET

Dave, the surreal comedy series that fictionalizes the life of and is led by rapper Lil Dicky, was renewed for a second season last year after a successful first run. Now, FX has set the premiere date for the new season and has announced an extensive list of guest stars, including Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and J Balvin.

Season 2 of Dave will premiere on June 16th at 10:00 p.m. EST on FXX. As was the case with its initial season, the show will be available to stream the following day through Hulu as well. The premiere will include the first two episodes of Dave and new episodes will be available each subsequent week afterwards.

Lil Dicky tapped a whole bunch of celebrities to appear beside him in this new season. In addition to the aforementioned rappers, he’s roped in fellow musicians Benny Blanco, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, and CL as well as high-profile stars Kevin Hart, Kendall Jenner, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hailey Bieber, and Kyle Kuzma.

This season wrapped filming on April 2nd, according to Lil Dicky’s Instagram. There’s no teaser clip promoting the show available to view just yet, but it looks like he’s got plenty of fans already counting down the time until they can see the new episodes anyway, including Space Jam baller LeBron James and internet icon Marc Rebillet.

Lil Dicky (FX)
FX is already expecting a pretty huge turnout for Season 2, in part because the first season became their most-watched comedy series of all time — and dethroned Atlanta in the process — with a whopping 9.4 million total views. No doubt part of the reason for that was due to star-studded cameos from Justin Bieber, Young Thug, Gunna, YG, Macklemore, MadeinTYO, O.T. Genasis, Ninja, and Charlamagne tha God in the first season alone.

