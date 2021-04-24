Menu
Dave Grohl, His Daughter Violet, Krist Novoselic, and Dave Lombardo Teaming Up for Kimmel Performance

Father and daughter Grohl will present their newly released cover of X's "Nausea"

Dave Grohl Violet
Dave Grohl with daughter Violet, photo via YouTube
April 24, 2021 | 12:28pm ET

On Friday, Dave Grohl teamed up with his 15-year-old daughter Violet for a cover of X’s “Nausea”. The track, which was recorded for Dave’s upcoming documentary What Drives Us, is also a nod to X drummer D. J. Bonebrake, who is a distant cousin of the Grohl family.

Next week, father and daughter Grohl will perform the cover during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they’ll be joined by an all-star supporting cast. Grohl’s former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic, ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin round out the live band’s lineup.

What Drives Us, which chronicles the history of van touring, is scheduled to premiere on April 30th on The Coda Collection, available via Amazon Prime Video.

 

