Dawes Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Dawes have announced an expansive fall tour in support of their latest album Good Luck with Whatever, which came out last October during the coronavirus pandemic doldrums.

The band’s seventh studio album was previewed with singles like “Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?” and “Didn’t Fix Me”, the latter of which was one of our favorite songs of 2020. While the band was able to promote Good Luck with Whatever with performances on Kimmel and Colbert, this 32-date trek is their first opportunity to capitalize on the album’s success.

The tour is broadly divided into two legs. The first part kicks off in Charleston in September and continues through the beginning of October. That jaunt finds the LA outfit concentrating on the east coast. After a six-week hiatus, the tour picks up again in Vancouver, and sees Dawes traveling down the west coast and cutting across the midwest before finishing in Texas. Check out the full list of stops below, and get your tickets here.

Dawes 2021 Tour Dates:

09/09 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/13 — Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

09/14 — Richmond, VA @ The National

09/15 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

09/17 — New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

09/18 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum

09/21 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

09/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ TBD

09/24 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University

09/25 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College

09/26 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

09/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

09/30 — Auburn, AL @ Auburn University Amphitheatre

10/02 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

11/17 — Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

11/18 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox

11/19 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/21 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

11/22-23 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

11/26-27 — Los Angels, CA @ Fonda Theatre

11/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

11/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth

12/01 — Fort Collins, CO @ TBD

12/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

12/04 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic

12/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

12/07 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners

12/08 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

12/10 — Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

12/11 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

12/12 — Houston, TX @ Heights Theater