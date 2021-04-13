Dawes Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Dawes have announced an expansive fall tour in support of their latest album Good Luck with Whatever, which came out last October during the coronavirus pandemic doldrums.
The band’s seventh studio album was previewed with singles like “Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?” and “Didn’t Fix Me”, the latter of which was one of our favorite songs of 2020. While the band was able to promote Good Luck with Whatever with performances on Kimmel and Colbert, this 32-date trek is their first opportunity to capitalize on the album’s success.
The tour is broadly divided into two legs. The first part kicks off in Charleston in September and continues through the beginning of October. That jaunt finds the LA outfit concentrating on the east coast. After a six-week hiatus, the tour picks up again in Vancouver, and sees Dawes traveling down the west coast and cutting across the midwest before finishing in Texas. Check out the full list of stops below, and get your tickets here.
Dawes 2021 Tour Dates:
09/09 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/13 — Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
09/14 — Richmond, VA @ The National
09/15 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
09/17 — New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage
09/18 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum
09/21 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre
09/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ TBD
09/24 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University
09/25 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College
09/26 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
09/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
09/30 — Auburn, AL @ Auburn University Amphitheatre
10/02 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
11/17 — Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
11/18 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox
11/19 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/21 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
11/22-23 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
11/26-27 — Los Angels, CA @ Fonda Theatre
11/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
11/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth
12/01 — Fort Collins, CO @ TBD
12/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
12/04 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic
12/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre
12/07 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners
12/08 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
12/10 — Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium
12/11 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
12/12 — Houston, TX @ Heights Theater