Deftones Unveil Cinematic Video for “Ceremony”, Confirm Summer 2021 US Tour

Deftones have shared an eerie music video for their song “Ceremony”, a track from their 2020 album Ohms. The alt-metal favorites also confirmed that they are proceeding with with their summer 2021 North American tour, which was rescheduled from last year.

The video for “Ceremony” arrives after numerous cryptic teases, per Deftones’ MO when announcing news related to their most recent album. The clip boasts some Hollywood credits, starring actress Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth, In the Shadow of the Moon) and lensed by screenwriter and director Leigh Whannell (Saw, Insidious, The Invisible Man).

“When Leigh tweeted that he was a fan [of Deftones], we immediately thought it would be cool to collaborate with him given the chance,” frontman Chino Moreno said in a press release. “We’re fans of his as well, so it made sense that we should reach out. One moment we’re DM’ing each other on Twitter, and the next we’re on set making ‘Ceremony’. This has always been the best way for us to collaborate: organically, collaboratively and in this case, expeditiously. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we had making it.”

Considering Whannell’s track record, the video is appropriately suspenseful, offering up a concise psychological thriller in the space of the song’s short runtime. There’s also a bit of blood, so discretion is advised. Just for fun, see how many members of Deftones you can spot.

“I’ve been a huge Deftones fan for over 20 years and have always admired the devotion they have dedicated to every aspect of their art,” Whannell said, “from music videos to album covers to their cryptic and intriguing lyrics. To get a chance to be a part of that art was a dream come true.”

The band used the video premiere to confirm that its summer North American tour dates with Gojira are on. It’s major news for Deftones fans who’ve been eagerly awaiting the Ohms tour. The band has yet to perform live in support of its new album, instead keeping an active digital presence during the pandemic.

The dates were initially announced for summer 2020 but were soon postponed when it became apparent that live music would be essentially nonexistent in the US and abroad. Until recently, even a summer 2021 US tour seemed doubtful, but the current rate of vaccinations in the country appears to be signaling a slow return for shows.

Check out the music video for “Ceremony” below, followed by Deftones’ summer tour dates with Gojira. Tickets for the shows are available here.

Deftones’ Summer 2021 Tour Dates with Gojira:

08/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

08/15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

08/20 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

08/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

08/24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

08/28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

09/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/03 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

09/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

09/06 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/08 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09/21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

09/22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at MODA Center