Dexter Returns in First Preview of Showtime Revival: Watch

With production now underway, Showtime has shared the first look at its upcoming revival of Dexter.

The 10-episode revival will pick up where Season 8 left off. Appropriately, today’s teaser clip, titled “Misunderstood”, finds Dexter living in Oregon as a lumberjack. He’ll eventually make his way back to Miami, however, where he’ll live under an assumed name, according to a logline provided by Showtime.

“10 years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage,” explained Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips in a recent interview. “In so far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale for our show, and Showtime was very gracious about that.”

Michael C. Hall returns as the titular serial killer, joining a newly assembled cast that includes new cast includes Clancy Brown, Johnny Sequoyah, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jack Alcott, David Magidoff, Jamie Chung, and Oscar Wahlberg.

Marcos Siega, who directed 10 episodes during the Dexter’s original run, returns to executive produce and helm six episodes of the 10-part revival.