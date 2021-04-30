Dizzy Fae Wants to Make Your “BODY MOVE” on New Single: Stream

Following in the footsteps of Prince and Lizzo, Dizzy Fae is set to become the Twin Cities’ next pop sensation. She just dropped her brand new track, “BODY MOVE”, and much like the name suggests, it will make you want to move.

At just 22-years-old, Dizzy Fae is already a classically trained singer and dancer, having studied at the Saint Paul Conservatory of Performing Arts. After self-releasing her Free Form mixtape in 2018, she garnered an impressive list of accomplishments opening for the likes of Toro Y Moi, The Internet, Jorja Smith, Empress Of, and her Minneapolis predecessor Lizzo. Self-described as alternative R&B, Fae takes a few notes from contemporary hyperpop artists like Charli XCX and Doja Cat with an industrial iciness that plays off the technicolor pop melodies.

It’s an influence you can hear on “BODY MOVE”, produced by New York’s Stelios (Young Thug, SZA). The track builds itself off a snappy, rubber band bass line indebted to pop’s recent disco revival. “It’d be so cruel if I didn’t let my body move,” Fea’s voice loops through a robotic filter. A buzzing drum machines barrels in at the chorus, transforming the lightly retro groove to a futuristic club track more akin to the production styles of 100 gecs. But for all the modern influences, the Ying Yang Twins reference shows she’s a student of all types of music.

Dizzy Fae released her previous single, “360 Baby”, back in February. Both songs are samples of her currently forthcoming EP, slated for release on May 26th. Fae also recently collaborated with Charli XCX’s synth player DAGR on his new track “Not That Deep”.