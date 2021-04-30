Menu
DJ Khaled Releases Star-Studded New Album Khaled Khaled: Stream

Featuring Drake, Justin Timberlake, JAY-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, NAS, and more

dj khaled details new album khaled khaled artwork tracklist justin timberlake jay z justin bieber lil wayne
DJ Khaled with his sons Asahd and Aalam, photo via Twitter
April 30, 2021 | 12:12am ET

After nearly a year of silence, DJ Khaled has finally released his new album Khaled Khaled. The star-studded record features cameos from some of the biggest names in the music, including Drake, Justin Timberlake, JAY-Z, and Megan Thee Stallion. Stream it below via Spotify.

DJ Khaled started teasing his follow-up to 2019’s Father of Asahd last summer, but then he vanished out of nowhere. It looked like he was hyped on wrangling a number of high-profile artists into the studio to record before realizing that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t end anytime soon. It’s fitting, then, that the hit-making producer would want to release his album today, essentially gifting fans a whole new set of keys to unlock new memories this summer when they reunite with friends safely in person again.

Khaled Khaled is the 12th studio album of DJ Khaled’s career and spans 13 tracks in total. In addition to Drake’s verses on the previously released singles “Popstar” and “Greece”, the producer tapped legacy artists Nas, Puff Daddy, and Big Sean to contribute. He also recruited rap icons Rick Ross, Migos, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Lil Durk and Roddy Ricch to join in on other tracks.

Scattered throughout the other songs on the album are Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, and DaBaby. Plus, DJ Khaled lent the microphone to his adorable one-year-old kid Aalam, who can be seen striking a pose on the cover of Khaled Khaled alongside his older brother Asahd.

snoop DJ Khaled Releases Star Studded New Album Khaled Khaled: Stream
To accompany the album rollout today, DJ Khaled is releasing a new music video for “Sorry Not Sorry” that stars Nas, Jay-Z, James Fauntleroy, and more. Watch that clip below.

Khaled Khaled Artwork:

Khaled Khaled by DJ Khaled album artwork cover art

Khaled Khaled Tracklist:
01. Thankful (feat. Lil Wayne and Jeremih)
02. Every Change I Get (feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk)
03. We Going Crazy (feat. H.E.R. and Migos)
04. I Did It (feat. Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and DaBaby)
05. Let It Go (feat. Justin Bieber and 21 Savage)
06. Body in Motion (feat. Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch)
07. Popstar (feat. Drake)
08. This Is My Year (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rick Ross, and Puff Daddy)
09. Sorry Not Sorry (feat. Nas, Jay-Z, and James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by the Hive)
10. Just Be (feat. Justin Timberlake)
11. I Can Have It All (feat. Bryson Tiller, H.E.R., and Meek Mill)
12. Greece (feat. Drake)
13. Where I Come From (feat. Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Barrington Levy)

