Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

DMX Day Declared by New York State Senate

Earl "DMX" Simmons Day will be honored on the late rapper's birthday, December 18th

dmx day new york december 18th senate resolution speech
DMX, photo by Jonathan Mannion
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 26, 2021 | 10:25am ET

Two weeks following his death, the legendary DMX was honored across New York over the weekend. The rapper’s casket was carried on the back of a monster truck through the streets of Brooklyn, ending at a memorial service at the Barclays Center featuring Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir, Nas, Eve, the original Ruff Ryders, and others. The remembrance will last for years to come, however, as the New York State Senate has officially declared Earl “DMX” Simmons Day.

From here on out, New York will honor December 18th — the late hip-hop icon’s birthday — as DMX Day. The news was announced by Erica Ford, co-founder of gun violence prevention organization Life Camp, and Priscilla Echi, a Westchester community activist, during a church service on Sunday, April 25th. The service was aired on BET as DMX’s “Homegoing Celebration”.

What’s more, Ford noted that State Senator Jamal Bailey actually rapped DMX’s lyrics on the Senate floor when he and Senate Majority Leader Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins introduced a resolution in remembrance of DMX. Senate Resolution 631 officially mourns “the untimely death fo DMX, legendary New York rap icon and talented actor.”

Related Video

“[DMX] also has proclamations from Mayor Spano [of Yonkers] and Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard [of Mount Vernon],” added Ford. “From the Governor’s office, we have the flag that was flying the day that he died to be presented to his family. We have a citation from the Governor’s office for his oldest son and one for his father.”

It seems all of New York state is recognizing the legacy and contribution of one of hip-hop’s greatest. Below, watch Ford’s announcement and Senators Bailey and Cousins’ resolution introduction.

DMX, photo by @shotbyjacques
 Editor's Pick
Too Soon Gone: How the Life and Music of DMX Tell a Tragically Familiar Story for Black Men

DMX suffered a heart attack and entered a “vegetative state” following a drug overdose on the night of Friday, April 2nd. The 50-year-old rapper was kept on life support for nearly a full week before passing away at White Plains Hospital on April 9ths at the age of 50. A week later, the first posthumous single from the rapper, “Been to War” featuring Swizz Beats and French Montana, was released.

Latest Stories

Trent Reznor new Nine Inch Nails

Trent Reznor "Planning on Working on New Nine Inch Nails Material" Immediately Following Oscar Win

April 26, 2021

john lydon sue danny boyle sex pistols biopic

John Lydon Threatens to Sue Danny Boyle Over "Disrespectful" Sex Pistols TV Series

April 26, 2021

BTS, photo via Big Hit Entertainment

BTS to Melt Hearts with New Single "Butter"

April 26, 2021

System of a Down thank President Biden

System of a Down Thank President Biden for Officially Recognizing Armenian Genocide

April 26, 2021

 

The Rolling Stones, No Filter Tour, photo by Heather Kaplan

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Beat Rare Form of Cancer During the Pandemic

April 26, 2021

Gojira new song The Chant

Gojira Unveil "The Chant" as Final Single Ahead of New Album Release: Stream

April 26, 2021

Trent Reznor Atticus Ross Oscars

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Win Best Original Score at the Oscars

April 26, 2021

The Ramones self-titled debut album, released in 1976.

Ramones' Self-Titled Debut Sparked a Punk Movement That Would Span Decades

April 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

DMX Day Declared by New York State Senate

Menu Shop Search Help