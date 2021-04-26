DMX Day Declared by New York State Senate

Two weeks following his death, the legendary DMX was honored across New York over the weekend. The rapper’s casket was carried on the back of a monster truck through the streets of Brooklyn, ending at a memorial service at the Barclays Center featuring Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir, Nas, Eve, the original Ruff Ryders, and others. The remembrance will last for years to come, however, as the New York State Senate has officially declared Earl “DMX” Simmons Day.

From here on out, New York will honor December 18th — the late hip-hop icon’s birthday — as DMX Day. The news was announced by Erica Ford, co-founder of gun violence prevention organization Life Camp, and Priscilla Echi, a Westchester community activist, during a church service on Sunday, April 25th. The service was aired on BET as DMX’s “Homegoing Celebration”.

What’s more, Ford noted that State Senator Jamal Bailey actually rapped DMX’s lyrics on the Senate floor when he and Senate Majority Leader Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins introduced a resolution in remembrance of DMX. Senate Resolution 631 officially mourns “the untimely death fo DMX, legendary New York rap icon and talented actor.”

“[DMX] also has proclamations from Mayor Spano [of Yonkers] and Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard [of Mount Vernon],” added Ford. “From the Governor’s office, we have the flag that was flying the day that he died to be presented to his family. We have a citation from the Governor’s office for his oldest son and one for his father.”

It seems all of New York state is recognizing the legacy and contribution of one of hip-hop’s greatest. Below, watch Ford’s announcement and Senators Bailey and Cousins’ resolution introduction.

DMX suffered a heart attack and entered a “vegetative state” following a drug overdose on the night of Friday, April 2nd. The 50-year-old rapper was kept on life support for nearly a full week before passing away at White Plains Hospital on April 9ths at the age of 50. A week later, the first posthumous single from the rapper, “Been to War” featuring Swizz Beats and French Montana, was released.

