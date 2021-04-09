Doja Cat and SZA Team for New Single “Kiss Me More”: Stream

After 2019’s Hot Pink took her to a new level of fame, Doja Cat is ready to keep climbing with the forthcoming release of her third full-length, Planet Her. She’s kicking off the album cycle today with the collaborative lead single “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.

In the era of “WAP” and “34+35” remixes (the latter of which happens to feature Doja), a track called “Kiss Me More” might feel pretty tame. But while that’s sort of the point, as Doja Cat explained to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, bringing on SZA helped elevate the track to a different place.

Saying she wanted to pen a track solely about kissing because “I just thought it would be cute,” Doja Cat went on, “So I started there and then [SZA] took it to like a deeper level, which is what I needed, you know what I mean? Because then it starts to become like a children’s jingle and she just made it feel relatable and adult and sexy and funny and awesome.”

Over a bubbly summer beat from Rogét Chahayed and Yeti Beats, Doja Cat and SZA indeed turn in a sexy song about kissing. “I like to say ‘What if?’/ But if we can kiss and just cut the rubbish/ Then I might be on to somethin’,” raps Doja. “I ain’t givin’ you one in public/ I’m givin’ you hundreds, fuck it.”

“Kiss Me More” comes with a Warren Fu-directed video that starts with a space explore landing on a very sensual planet before taking an amusingly unexpected twist at the end. Check it out below.

Doja Cat’s Planet Her is set to arrive this summer from Kemosabe/RCA Records.