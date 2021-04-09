Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Doja Cat and SZA Team for New Single “Kiss Me More”: Stream

The first single off Doja's upcoming album Planet Her

doja cat sza kiss me more new single song stream
Doja Cat and SZA, photo by Jamal Peters
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 9, 2021 | 10:29am ET

After 2019’s Hot Pink took her to a new level of fame, Doja Cat is ready to keep climbing with the forthcoming release of her third full-length, Planet Her. She’s kicking off the album cycle today with the collaborative lead single “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.

In the era of “WAP” and “34+35” remixes (the latter of which happens to feature Doja), a track called “Kiss Me More” might feel pretty tame. But while that’s sort of the point, as Doja Cat explained to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, bringing on SZA helped elevate the track to a different place.

Saying she wanted to pen a track solely about kissing because “I just thought it would be cute,” Doja Cat went on, “So I started there and then [SZA] took it to like a deeper level, which is what I needed, you know what I mean? Because then it starts to become like a children’s jingle and she just made it feel relatable and adult and sexy and funny and awesome.”

Related Video

Over a bubbly summer beat from Rogét Chahayed and Yeti Beats, Doja Cat and SZA indeed turn in a sexy song about kissing. “I like to say ‘What if?’/ But if we can kiss and just cut the rubbish/ Then I might be on to somethin’,” raps Doja. “I ain’t givin’ you one in public/ I’m givin’ you hundreds, fuck it.”

“Kiss Me More” comes with a Warren Fu-directed video that starts with a space explore landing on a very sensual planet before taking an amusingly unexpected twist at the end. Check it out below.

Cobra Kai Workout Mix
 Editor's Pick
Cobra Kai Workout Mix: Cast Shares Their Go-To Pump-Up Jams

Doja Cat’s Planet Her is set to arrive this summer from Kemosabe/RCA Records.

Latest Stories

Joni Mitchell The Reprise Albums vinyl box set Blue stream in 1970

Joni Mitchell Announces New Box Set The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)

April 9, 2021

the wallflowers exit wounds new album roots and wings song stream 2021 concert tour dates

The Wallflowers Announce New Album Exit Wounds, Share New Song "Roots and Wings": Stream

April 9, 2021

Jon Hopkins Wintergreen Brian Eno cover new covers EP Piano Versions, photo by Steve Gullick

Jon Hopkins Announces New EP, Covers Roger and Brian Eno's "Wintergreen": Stream

April 9, 2021

J Balvin and Khalid Join Forces for New Song "Otra Noche Sin Ti"

J Balvin and Khalid Join Forces for New Song “Otra Noche Sin Ti”: Stream

April 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Doja Cat and SZA Team for New Single "Kiss Me More": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help