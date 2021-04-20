Dua Lipa Covers Arlo Parks’ “Eugene”: Watch

During a recent appearance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, Dua Lipa brought down the lights and turned up the temperature for a cover of “Eugene” by Arlo Parks.

Lipa and Parks are both young (25 and 20, respectively) and both ascendent in different ways. Parks is our former Artist of the Month, and “Eugene” appeared on her excellent debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams. Meanwhile, Lipa is fresh off her Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal album for Future Nostalgia.

The pop star reveled in the intimate setting of the Live Lounge, also performing a stripped-down version of her own song “Hallucinate”. For “Eugene”, Lipa sang without percussion, using the searching guitars and velvety backup vocalists to wallow in the yearning. At the climax of the song she went smaller instead of bigger, having her backup singers drop out and tackling the lyrics alone. “Seein’ you with him burns,” she seethed, “I feel it deep in my throat/ You put your hands in his shirt/ You play him records I showed you.” Check out her renditions of “Eugene” and “Hallucinate” below.

In February, Lipa unveiled the deluxe album Future Nostalgia: Moonlight Edition. In March, she performed at the 2021 Grammy Awards.