Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Dua Lipa Covers Arlo Parks’ “Eugene”: Watch

She also performs a stripped-down cover of her Future Nostalgia song "Hallucinate"

dua lipa covers arlo parks eugene bbc radio 1 live lounge
Dua Lipa, BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 19, 2021 | 10:53pm ET

During a recent appearance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, Dua Lipa brought down the lights and turned up the temperature for a cover of “Eugene” by Arlo Parks.

Lipa and Parks are both young (25 and 20, respectively) and both ascendent in different ways. Parks is our former Artist of the Month, and “Eugene” appeared on her excellent debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams. Meanwhile, Lipa is fresh off her Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal album for Future Nostalgia.

The pop star reveled in the intimate setting of the Live Lounge, also performing a stripped-down version of her own song “Hallucinate”. For “Eugene”, Lipa sang without percussion, using the searching guitars and velvety backup vocalists to wallow in the yearning. At the climax of the song she went smaller instead of bigger, having her backup singers drop out and tackling the lyrics alone. “Seein’ you with him burns,” she seethed, “I feel it deep in my throat/ You put your hands in his shirt/ You play him records I showed you.” Check out her renditions of “Eugene” and “Hallucinate” below.

Related Video

In February, Lipa unveiled the deluxe album Future Nostalgia: Moonlight Edition. In March, she performed at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Latest Stories

chvrches new song he said she said single listen stream

CHVRCHES Return With New Single "He Said She Said": Stream

April 19, 2021

The Mountain Goats Dark in Here new album music Mobile song stream, photo by Jade Wilson

The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Dark in Here, Share "Mobile": Stream

April 19, 2021

jorja smith be right back gone new album ep mixtape song single watch listen stream

Jorja Smith Announces Be Right Back, Shares "Gone": Stream

April 19, 2021

Covey 1991 stream new song music, photo via YouTube

Covey Channels His Inner Mountain Goats on New Song "1991": Stream

April 16, 2021

 

The Offspring Album Stream

The Offspring Release New Album Let the Bad Times Roll: Stream

April 16, 2021

tom petty finding wildflowers alternate takes new album stream listen

Tom Petty Estate Unveils Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions): Stream

April 16, 2021

uwade the man who sees tomorrow lodarore new song stream

Uwade Shares Stunning New Song "The Man Who Sees Tomorrow": Stream

April 16, 2021

wild pink 6 cover songs new ep stream

Wild Pink Cover Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Carly Rae Jepsen on New EP 6 Cover Songs: Stream

April 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dua Lipa Covers Arlo Parks' "Eugene": Watch

Menu Shop Search Help