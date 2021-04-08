46% of Americans would vote for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson if he ran for president.

Those are the results of a new poll by Pipslay that surveyed what Americans though about various celebrities hypothetically running for president in 2024 (via Newsweek). The Fast & Furious star was by far the most popular name on the list, but other celebs did garner pretty decent approval ratings. 30% of respondents supported a presidential run from Angelina Jolie, 27% supported Oprah Winfrey, and 22% were in favor of Tom Hanks giving it a go.

Of the 30,138 adult respondents who were surveyed between April 2nd and April 4th, 63% of them believe that Hollywood stars “would make good politicians” if they had “the political aptitude” or “the right team in place”. Obviously, the Republican party has already landed two entertainment figures in the Oval Office (Reagan and Trump), so there’s already a strong precedent for figures from outside the political landscape throwing their hats in the ring.

However, in the case of Johnson, he’d almost certainly run as a Independent. The former professional wrestler briefly considered challenging Trump back in 2016, and then he told Ellen in 2017 that he was still “seriously considering” a run in 2020. He ultimately threw his support behind President Biden and claimed he cried when Trump was defeated, but we’ll see if he ends up challenging Biden for the throne in 2024.

Based on his recent statements, President Rock seems like it’s still very much in the realm of possibility. Last month, he told USA Today that he’s still considering a run “if that’s what the people wanted.”

“Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer,” he added. “That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

As for his platform, the People’s Champ laid out his vision for an ideal president looks like during a 2017 GQ profile. “I’d like to see a better leadership. I’d like to see a greater leadership,” he said at the time. “When there’s a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you’re in a disagreement with—for example, the media—I feel like it informs me that I could be better.”

“We all have issues, and we all gotta work our shit out,” he continued. “And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we’ve got to figure it out. Because otherwise I feel, as an American, all I hear and all I see in the example you’re setting is ‘Now I’m shutting you out. And you can’t come.’”

It’s unclear exactly which issues he wishes our polarized political system could come to a compromise on, but he did shoot down the immigrant ban that Trump had recently initiated at the time. “I believe in our national security to the core, but I don’t believe in a ‘ban’ that bans immigrants,” he told GQ.

If this new poll is any indication, it seems like the people are hankering for our first Bodybuilder In Chief, so we’ll likely hear more about his platform in due time.