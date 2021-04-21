Menu
Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival Postponed to October

Organizers had originally intended to stage the EDM fest next month

Electric Daisy Carnival postponed EDC Las Vegas 2021 date coronavirus, photo via Insomniac Events
Electric Daisy Carnival, photo via Insomniac Events
April 21, 2021 | 10:45am ET

Organizers of Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival have announced that the EDM mega fest is being postponed from its original scheduled date of May 21-23rd. Instead, the three-day music event will take place on October 22-24th.

Insomniac Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella broke the news over social media on Tuesday night. On Instagram, he said that new coronavirus protocols in Clark County, where Las Vegas resides, would prevent the festival from taking place in May as planned. “Clark County passed a reopening plan that requires 60% of their residents to be vaccinated before restrictions over large scale gatherings such as EDC can be lifted,” said Rotella. “Unfortunately, the rate at which people get vaccinated before EDC is out of our control.”

EDC Las Vegas would have been the first major US music festival to return following the coronavirus pandemic. Rotella originally planned to announce the lineup sometime today, and dozens of trucks are already en route to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to begin building the stages. Now, those plans have been put on hold because, as data shows, the pandemic is unfortunately far from over.

Yesterday afternoon, the Clark County Commission approved a proposal that would increase capacity restrictions for public gatherings to 80% occupancy beginning in May and would reduce social distance requirements from six feet to three feet, notes Billboard. Capacity and social distancing requirements would only be removed once 60% of the population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Masks would still be required as well.

Electric Daisy Carnival Virtual Rave-A-Thon Lineup Announcement
Electric Daisy Carnival Announces Virtual Rave-A-Thon

Tickets to the May edition of EDC Las Vegas will automatically be transferred to the new dates in October. Anyone who cannot attend the new dates or does not wish to can get a refund through the Insomniac website.

“The team and I are heartbroken, as I know many of you are as well. For those who have stayed with us on this journey, I thank you. Your trust & loyalty is what gives us strength to keep moving forward,” added Rotella. “I continue to believe it’s important we get back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible, and I won’t give up on trying to make that happen.”

