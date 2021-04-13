Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters & More to Play “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World”

Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, and H.E.R. are set to perform at “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World”, a global broadcast and streaming special that “aims to encourage vaccine confidence worldwide and help get vaccine access to everyone, everywhere.”

Hosted by Selena Gomez, the one-hour special will broadcast on Saturday, May 8th at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and CBS, as well as stream on YouTube and iHeartMedia. A rebroadcast will air on FOX later that evening at 11:00 p.m. ET. Additionally, YouTube will present an extended 90-minute version of the concert featuring a performance by K-pop stars NCT-127.

“VAX Live” is being put on by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen and is part of a year-long campaign aimed “to help end COVID-19 for all, end the hunger crisis, resume learning everywhere, protect the planet, and advance equity for all.”

Throughout the broadcast, Global Citizen will call on governments and philanthropists across the world to pledge $22.1 billion towards COVID vaccinations — or, “the outstanding balance needed by the ACT-Accelerator to get two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, tests and treatments to the world’s poorest countries by the end of 2021,” according to a press release.

“I’m honored to be hosting ‘VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World’,” said Gomez in a statement. “This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably, and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”