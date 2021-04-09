Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival to Take Place in May

Electric Daisy Carnival will be the first major US festival to take place since the beginning of the pandemic when it descends on Las Vegas, Nevada from May 21st and 23rd.

“We are moving forward as planned & will be working closely with local & state officials to make the show as safe as possible,” said Pasquale Rotella, founder of EDC’s Insomniac Events, in a statement released Thursday. “You can expect the full EDC experience with no details spared, from the festival grounds to the music, stages, art, performers, artists & fireworks!” Tickets to the festival can be purchased here.

Rotella did not provide any specific details on the festival’s planned COVID safety protocols, including whether the event will be at full capacity. (Previous editions of EDC drew upwards of 120,000 attendees.)

It’s also unclear whether festival-goers will be required to present a negative COVID test or vaccination card prior to entry and/or be required to wear a face mask. But as Billboard notes, Nevada is currently under a statewide mask and social distancing mandate that will likely still be in place when EDC goes down in late May.

Other major US festivals such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands are also planning to hold physical events in 2021, but the organizers behind those festivals chose to push them back later into the fall with the hopes that COVID infection rates will dissipate as vaccine availability increases. Clearly, EDC wants to get back to raging much more sooner.