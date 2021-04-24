Elon Musk is Hosting SNL. No, Really.

Nothing says comedy quite like a multi-billion dollar tech mogul, and yet here we are: Elon Musk, the pioneering force behind Tesla, Space X, and Neurolink, has been booked to host Saturday Night Live on May 8th alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus.

To be fair, Elon has jokes for days. Like that time he tweeted, while allegedly under the influence of acid, that he would take Tesla public once its stock price hit $420. After the SEC launched an investigation into Musk’s comments, he admitted to learning about the significance of 420 from his girlfriend, Grimes, and thought she would find his tweet “funny.” Comedy, amirite?

Anyhow, in between planning his eventual colonization of Mars and implanting chips into human brains, Musk will make his SNL debut on May 8th. For some reason, Lorne Michaels didn’t also think to book Musk, an aspiring DJ, as musical guest, and will instead welcome Miley Cyrus back to the show for her seventh appearance.

It should be appointment TV.