Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Elon Musk is Hosting SNL. No, Really.

Alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus

Elon Musk SNL
Elon Musk, future host of SNL
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 24, 2021 | 3:17pm ET

Nothing says comedy quite like a multi-billion dollar tech mogul, and yet here we are: Elon Musk, the pioneering force behind Tesla, Space X, and Neurolink, has been booked to host Saturday Night Live on May 8th alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus.

To be fair, Elon has jokes for days. Like that time he tweeted, while allegedly under the influence of acid, that he would take Tesla public once its stock price hit $420. After the SEC launched an investigation into Musk’s comments, he admitted to learning about the significance of 420 from his girlfriend, Grimes, and thought she would find his tweet “funny.” Comedy, amirite?

Anyhow, in between planning his eventual colonization of Mars and implanting chips into human brains, Musk will make his SNL debut on May 8th. For some reason, Lorne Michaels didn’t also think to book Musk, an aspiring DJ, as musical guest, and will instead welcome Miley Cyrus back to the show for her seventh appearance.

Related Video

It should be appointment TV.

Latest Stories

Dave Grohl Violet

Dave Grohl, His Daughter Violet, Krist Novoselic, and Dave Lombardo Teaming Up for Kimmel Performance

April 24, 2021

Rudy Giuliani in Borat

Razzie Awards 2021: Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow Guy, and Sia Among the Big Winners

April 24, 2021

Captain American 4 falcon and winter soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman marvel cinematic universe

Captain America 4 Officially in the Works from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Showrunner

April 24, 2021

Rammstein Lego stage

Rammstein Endorse Potential LEGO Set of Their Massive Stadium Stage

April 24, 2021

 

Oscars 2021- How to Watch, Who’s Performing, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Oscars 2021: How to Watch, Who's Presenting, and Everything Else You Need to Know

April 23, 2021

dijahsb new album head above the waters stream listen

DijahSB Unveils New Album Head Above the Waters: Stream

April 24, 2021

Justin Bieber California State Prison in Los Angeles County

Justin Bieber Performs "Lonely" for California Prisoners: Watch

April 23, 2021

Frank Zappa

Frank Zappa's Final American Concert to Be Released as Live Album

April 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Elon Musk is Hosting SNL. No, Really.

Menu Shop Search Help