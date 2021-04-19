Menu
Eve 6 on New Music, Twitter Fame, and Alter Egos

Max Collins catches up with Kyle to talk about Grim Value, the band's first new release in nine years

Kyle Meredith With Eve 6
Consequence Staff
April 19, 2021 | 3:27pm ET


On today’s episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Eve 6’s Max Collins catches up with Kyle to talk about Grim Value, the band’s first new release in nine years. Collins also takes us back to the band’s early success and being a rock band on the pop charts, discusses his talent for wordplay, and his alter ego named Chevy Mustang, which boasts duets with Evan Rachael Wood and Kevin Federline. We also hear about Max’s recent twitter infamy, being known as “the heart in a blender guy,” and sparring and then collaborating with Bass Drum of Death.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

