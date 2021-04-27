Faye Webster Announces New Album I Know I’m Funny haha, Shares “Cheers”: Stream

Faye Webster has announced a new album called I Know I’m Funny haha and shared the latest single, “Cheers”.

Arriving June 25th via Secretly Canadian, the album follows our former Artist of the Month’s breakout 2019 LP Atlanta Millionaires Club. A pair of tracks Webster dropped last year — “Better Distractions” and “In a Good Way” — feature on I Know I’m Funny haha, which spans a total of 11 songs.

“Cheers” is the latest of the songs to see release, giving a deeply grooving taste of Webster’s evolving sound. It is undeniably “indie,” but with a brooding confidence of short guitar strums punctuating throbbing bass and synth lines, there’s a clear lineage of Southern R&B. Even Webster herself notes the song is an easy “standout from the record.”

“It was the kind of song where you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, this is the one.’ Right after the first take,” she explained in a press release. “It felt different to me and it made me feel like I was entering a new era and chapter for myself. It’s kind of the outlier on the record, but at the same time is still so original and identifying to myself. Also it just me feel like a badass for once.”

Webster is certainly a badass in the “Cheers” music video from director Matt Swinsky. The clip finds Webster riding around with “Atlanta’s dirt bike scene king” SIG and the riders of the Real Bike Life Only crew, a group Swinsky has worked with frequently. As he explained in a statement,

“If cameras were not present these guys are still riding for their own enjoyment. People love what they do and yet there are still many people who are so quick to judge and label them in a hateful way. Everyone of them that I’ve met has been kind, welcoming and hospitable to us so that inspires me to continue documenting them the best I can.”

Check out the “Cheers” video ahead, followed by the I Know I’m Funny haha album art and tracklist. Pre-orders — including for a limited edition blue vinyl — are now live.

In support of the new record, Webster will head out on a fall US headlining tour. Launching September 7th in Columbus, Ohio, the trek includes shows in Detroit, Buffalo, Boston, New York, Charlottesville, and Washington DC. She’ll close things out at the end of the month with a pair of concerts in her Georgia home state, first in Athens on the 29th and then Atlanta on the 30th.

The full schedule is ahead, and tickets go on sale April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also snag passes here.

I Know I’m Funny haha Artwork:

I Know I’m Funny haha Tracklist:

01. Better Distractions

02. Sometimes

03. I Know I’m Funny haha

04. In a Good Way

05. Kind Of

06. Cheers

07. Both All the Time

08. A Stranger

09. A Dream with a Baseball Player

10. Overslept (feat. mei ehara)

11. Half of Me

Faye Webster 2021 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

09/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

09/15 – Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward

09/17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/18 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

09/20 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

09/21 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

09/24 – Washington DC @ Union Stage

09/25 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

09/29 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

09/30 – Athens, GA @ Terminal West