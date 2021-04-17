Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

R.I.P. Felix Silla, Actor Who Played Cousin Itt on The Addams Family Dead at 84

Silla also had roles in Return of the Jedi and Spaceballs

Felix Silla Addams Family
Felix Silla as Cousin Itt in The Addams Family
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 16, 2021 | 9:39pm ET

Felix Silla, who famously portrayed Cousin Itt on the 1960s TV sitcom The Addams Family, died Friday (April 16th) at the age of 84 from pancreatic cancer.

Silla was never actually seen on The Addams Family during its two-season run between 1964 and 1966. Rather, the 3’11” actor wore a full-body hairpiece, sunglasses, and a bowler hat. He was also unintelligible to the audience, as his rapid gibberish could only be understood by The Addams Family members themselves.

Due to his small stature, Silla also landed roles in Return of the Jedi as an Ewok, in Spaceballs as a Dink, and in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century as the robot Twiki. Silla also voiced Mortimer Got in The Sims 2 video game.

Related Video

Prior to his career in acting, Silla was a trained circus performer who toured with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Latest Stories

ryan coogler georgia black panther 2 voting rights law

Ryan Coogler Explains Why He's Filming Black Panther 2 in Georgia Despite Restrictive Voting Laws

April 16, 2021

Covey 1991 stream new song music, photo via YouTube

Covey Channels His Inner Mountain Goats on New Song "1991": Stream

April 16, 2021

The Offspring Album Stream

The Offspring Release New Album Let the Bad Times Roll: Stream

April 16, 2021

Evanescence Announce Livestream Hosted by Alice Cooper

Evanescence Announce Free Livestream Show Hosted by Alice Cooper, Unveil "Better Without You" Video

April 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Felix Silla, Actor Who Played Cousin Itt on The Addams Family Dead at 84

Menu Shop Search Help