Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Flying Lotus Shares Two New Songs from Anime Series Yasuke: Stream

Yasuke premieres April 29th on Netflix

flying lotus black gold between memories yasuke anime series netflix thundercat new song single listen stream
Flying Lotus, photo by Tim Saccenti
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 20, 2021 | 12:07pm ET

Today is April 20th, the high holy day, and Flying Lotus is celebrating with a pair of new singles. “Black Gold” featuring Thundercat and “Between Memories” featuring Niki Randa both appear in the Netflix anime series Yasuke, for which FlyLo composed the score.

Yasuke is based on the true story of the first Black samurai to serve a warlord in Japan, and stars the voice of Lakieth Stanfield (AtlantaKnives Out, Judas and the Black Messiah). Flying Lotus did more than write the music; the artist born Steven Ellison consulted on the story with creator LeSean Thomas. “[LeSean] and I talked about being outsiders in anime,” he said in a statement. “I was like, ‘Why aren’t more Black kids trying to do this? Why is it so out of the ordinary?’ He was saying that it’s because they don’t have examples.”

“Black Gold” and “Between Memories” serve as the series’ opening theme and closing credits. The first benefits from Thundercat’s ethereal vocals, with lyrics that set the stage for a magical world of possibilities. “Open up your eyes,” he sings. “Open up your heart.” As for “Between Memories”, this track is built around jazzy drums and the sound of Randa’s ghostly laughter. Check out both songs, along with their respective instrumentals, below.

Related Video

Yasuke premieres April 29th on Netflix. Flying Lotus’ most recent album, Flamagra, was one of our favorite albums of 2019. Last year he unveiled Flamagra (Instrumentals)

Latest Stories

Pom Pom Squad Announce Debut Album Death of a Cheerleader, Share "Head Cheerleader": Stream

April 20, 2021

a place to bury strangers hologram new ep end of the night stream

A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New EP Hologram, Share "End Of The Night": Stream

April 20, 2021

jeff rosenstock ska dream stream new album no dream pick it up

Jeff Rosenstock Turns NO DREAM into Surprise New Album SKA DREAM: Stream

April 20, 2021

The Scientists, photo by Andrew Watson

The Scientists' Core Lineup Reunites for First New Album in 35 Years

April 20, 2021

 

Angel Olsen Shares New Song "Alive And Dying (Waving, Smiling)"

Angel Olsen Shares New Song "Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)": Stream

April 20, 2021

Mother Nature Unveil New Mixtape SZNZ

Mother Nature Unveil New Mixtape SZNZ: Stream

April 20, 2021

dua lipa covers arlo parks eugene bbc radio 1 live lounge

Dua Lipa Covers Arlo Parks' "Eugene": Watch

April 20, 2021

chvrches new song he said she said single listen stream

CHVRCHES Return With New Single "He Said She Said": Stream

April 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Flying Lotus Shares Two New Songs from Anime Series Yasuke: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help