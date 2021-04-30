Flying Lotus Unsheathes Soundtrack for Yasuke: Stream

Flying Lotus has unsheathed the soundtrack for the new Netflix anime Yasuke. Stream it below using Apple Music or Spotify.

Based on the true story of the first Black samurai to serve a Japanese warlord, Yasuke was created by LeSean Thomas and co-conceived by FlyLo himself. His new score has roots in the synth-heavy hip-hop that propelled albums like Cosmogramma and Flamagra, but in a twist it incorporates African percussion alongside Japanese woodwinds and melodic progressions. The soundtrack for Yasuke features contributions from Thundercat (“Black Gold”), Niki Randa (“Hiding in the Shadows” and “Between Memories”), and Denzel Curry (“African Samurai”).

In her review of Yasuke for Consequence, Samantha Varga compared the soundtrack to another legendary anime score. She wrote, “Similar in originality to the universally adored soundtrack of Cowboy Bebop, Flying Lotus combines nostalgic synths with roots in both traditional Japanese and African soundscapes.”

Previously, Flying Lotus shared the singles “Black Gold” featuring Thundercat and “Between Memories” with Niki Randa.

Yasuke Soundtrack Artwork:

Yasuke Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. War at the Door

02. Black Gold (feat. Thundercat)

03. Your Lord

04. Shoreline Sus

05. Hiding in the Shadows (feat. Niki Randa)

06. Crust

07. Fighting Without Honor

08. Pain and Blood

09. War Lords

10. Sachi

11. Your Screams

12. Using What You Got

13. African Samurai (feat. Denzel Curry)

14. Where’s the Girl?

15. Kurosaka Strikes!

16. This Cursed Life

17. RoBomb

18. Taiko Time // Sacrifice

19. Your Day Off

20. Your Armour

21. Enchanted

22. Mind Flight

23. Survivors

24. Your Head // We Won

25. The Eyes of Vengeance

26. Between Memories (feat. Niki Randa)