Flying Lotus Unsheathes Soundtrack for Yasuke: Stream

With guest contributions by Denzel Curry, Niki Randa, and Thundercat

Flying Lotus, photo by Tim Saccenti
April 30, 2021 | 11:18am ET

Flying Lotus has unsheathed the soundtrack for the new Netflix anime Yasuke. Stream it below using Apple Music or Spotify.

Based on the true story of the first Black samurai to serve a Japanese warlord, Yasuke was created by LeSean Thomas and co-conceived by FlyLo himself.  His new score has roots in the synth-heavy hip-hop that propelled albums like Cosmogramma and Flamagrabut in a twist it incorporates African percussion alongside Japanese woodwinds and melodic progressions. The soundtrack for Yasuke features contributions from Thundercat (“Black Gold”), Niki Randa (“Hiding in the Shadows” and “Between Memories”), and Denzel Curry (“African Samurai”).

In her review of Yasuke for Consequence, Samantha Varga compared the soundtrack to another legendary anime score. She wrote, “Similar in originality to the universally adored soundtrack of Cowboy Bebop, Flying Lotus combines nostalgic synths with roots in both traditional Japanese and African soundscapes.”

Previously, Flying Lotus shared the singles “Black Gold” featuring Thundercat and “Between Memories” with Niki Randa.

Yasuke Soundtrack Artwork:

yasuke artwork Flying Lotus Unsheathes Soundtrack for Yasuke: Stream

Yasuke Soundtrack Tracklist:
01. War at the Door
02. Black Gold (feat. Thundercat)
03. Your Lord
04. Shoreline Sus
05. Hiding in the Shadows (feat. Niki Randa)
06. Crust
07. Fighting Without Honor
08. Pain and Blood
09. War Lords
10. Sachi
11. Your Screams
12. Using What You Got
13. African Samurai (feat. Denzel Curry)
14. Where’s the Girl?
15. Kurosaka Strikes!
16. This Cursed Life
17. RoBomb
18. Taiko Time // Sacrifice
19. Your Day Off
20. Your Armour
21. Enchanted
22. Mind Flight
23. Survivors
24. Your Head // We Won
25. The Eyes of Vengeance
26. Between Memories (feat. Niki Randa)

