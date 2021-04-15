Fyre Festival Attendees Receive $2 Million Settlement in Class Action Lawsuit

Organizers of the infamous Fyre Festival and 277 attendees have reached a $2 million settlement, nearly four years after a $100 million class action lawsuit was first filed, according to Billboard. Each plaintiff will receive $7,220.

As Billboard notes, however, that figure could be lower depending on the outcome of Fyre Fest’s bankruptcy case with various creditors. Although the lawyers representing the ticket holders and trustee in charge of Fyre’s assets have reached the settlement, it still needs a vote of approval taking place on May 13th.

Celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos filed the lawsuit in May 2017. “The festival’s lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees — suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions — that was closer to The Hunger Games or Lord of the Flies than Coachella,” the suit alleged.

Just two days later, another class action lawsuit was filed against Fyre Festival co-founder Billy McFarland. In July 2018. McFarland was ordered to pay $5 million in damages to a pair of attendees. He is currently serving out a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to multiple counts of fraud.

In more recent Fyre Fest news, co-founder Ja Rule — who was legally cleared in the class action lawsuit — sold an NFT oil painting of the logo for $122,000. The viral cheese sandwich tweet which brought attention to the fiasco is also being auctioned off as an NFT by owner Trevor DeHaas in order to cover expenses for his daily dialysis and potential kidney transplant.