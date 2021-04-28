Garbage Unveil New Song “No Gods No Masters”: Stream

Garbage have shared a new song, “No Gods No Masters”, the title track from their upcoming album.

It’s the latest taste from No Gods No Masters, the alternative rock band’s seventh studio album, and first in five years. Featuring New Wave synths, the track finds Shirley Manson taking control of her own destiny. “The future is mine just the same,” she sings. “No master or gods to obey/ I’ll make the same mistakes/ Over and over again.”

In a statement, Manson said the single was inspired by a visit to recent protests in Santiago, Chile. “We were driving down the street, and the whole city was covered in graffiti, like all the old museums and palaces. And I was shocked,” she recalled. “The beautiful people that I was with said, ‘But why are you so shocked? We’re protesting human lives and you’re more shocked that property and buildings and monuments have been hurt here. And, in fact, human beings are being hurt, and this is what you must focus on.’ That was like a slap in the face.”

She added, “All these people, they have more value than a monument to slave traders, but they don’t have more value in the consciousness of society, and I think it’s devilish and obscene, and I want power to be dismantled, and a society re-imagined. So, this song is about re-imagining our society for the future, for our children and not making the same mistakes over and over again and allowing greed to corrupt our thinking.”

No Gods No Masters is out on June 11th. Check out the artwork and tracklist here. You can pre-order the album right now.

Watch the Garbage perform “No Gods No Masters” in the Scott Stuckey-directed music video below.