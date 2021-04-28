Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Garbage Unveil New Song “No Gods No Masters”: Stream

Title track from the band's upcoming seventh studio album

garbage no gods no masters new song music video
Garbage, photo by Maria Jose Govea
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 28, 2021 | 3:53pm ET

Garbage have shared a new song, “No Gods No Masters”, the title track from their upcoming album.

It’s the latest taste from No Gods No Masters, the alternative rock band’s seventh studio album, and first in five years. Featuring New Wave synths, the track finds Shirley Manson taking control of her own destiny. “The future is mine just the same,” she sings. “No master or gods to obey/ I’ll make the same mistakes/ Over and over again.”

In a statement, Manson said the single was inspired by a visit to recent protests in Santiago, Chile. “We were driving down the street, and the whole city was covered in graffiti, like all the old museums and palaces. And I was shocked,” she recalled. “The beautiful people that I was with said, ‘But why are you so shocked? We’re protesting human lives and you’re more shocked that property and buildings and monuments have been hurt here. And, in fact, human beings are being hurt, and this is what you must focus on.’ That was like a slap in the face.”

Related Video

She added, “All these people, they have more value than a monument to slave traders, but they don’t have more value in the consciousness of society, and I think it’s devilish and obscene, and I want power to be dismantled, and a society re-imagined. So, this song is about re-imagining our society for the future, for our children and not making the same mistakes over and over again and allowing greed to corrupt our thinking.”

garbage by frank mojica tmbtg Garbage Unveil New Song No Gods No Masters: Stream
 Editor's Pick
Garbage’s Shirley Manson Remembers Her First Concert

No Gods No Masters is out on June 11th. Check out the artwork and tracklist here. You can pre-order the album right now.

Watch the Garbage perform “No Gods No Masters” in the Scott Stuckey-directed music video below.

Latest Stories

dj khaled details new album khaled khaled artwork tracklist justin timberlake jay z justin bieber lil wayne

DJ Khaled Details New Album Khaled Khaled Featuring Drake, Justin Timberlake, and JAY-Z

April 28, 2021

Cold Cave Fate In Seven Lessons new album Prayer from Nowhere stream song music, photo courtesy of the artist

Cold Cave Announce New Album Fate In Seven Lessons, Share "Prayer From Nowhere": Stream

April 28, 2021

black midi north american tour new song slow tickets fall 2021 music video watch listen stream

black midi Announce Fall 2021 North American Tour, Share New Song "Slow": Stream

April 28, 2021

Need Your Love So Bad - Peter Green and David Gilmour fleetwood mac pink floyd the albatross man

David Gilmour Plays on New Version of Fleetwood Mac's "Need Your Love So Bad" Featuring Unearthed Peter Green Vocals: Stream

April 28, 2021

 

heka's new song "(a)dab" is a taste of her forthcoming (a) EP

heka Shares New Song "(a) dab" : Stream

April 28, 2021

Jessie Ware Please stream new song music, photo by Carlijn Jacobs

Jessie Ware Wants to "Please" on New Song: Stream

April 28, 2021

Half Waif's new song "Swimmer" is from Upcoming Mythopoetics LP

Half Waif Announces New Album Mythopoetics, Shares "Swimmer": Stream

April 28, 2021

Frank Carter new song with Joe Talbot

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Unveil New Song "My Town" featuring IDLES' Joe Talbot: Stream

April 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Garbage Unveil New Song "No Gods No Masters": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help