Genesis Announce North American Reunion Tour for Fall 2021

This fall, Genesis will embark on their first North American tour in 14 years.

“The Last Dominio? Tour” will see Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford reunite for their first live performances since 2007. Joining the trio will be their longtime touring guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer and Collins’ 20-year-old son Nic, who will be filling in for his father behind the drum kit (Collins is no longer able to drum due to extensive nerve damage suffered during Genesis’ last reunion tour).

Genesis had intended to launch their reunion tour in Fall 2020, but due to the pandemic they were forced to postpone those dates by nearly a year. “The Last Dominio? Tour” will now launch in September 2021 with a leg of shows in the UK prior to the North American run starting in November.

Former Genesis members Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett will not be participating in the reunion tour. “Peter left the band 45 years ago and he’s been trying to live it down ever since,” Banks previously joked in an interview with the BBC. “When they put his birthday in The Times, they always say, ‘Peter Gabriel – Genesis singer.’ And I think, ‘What’s the guy been doing since then, for God’s sake?'”

Banks told the BBC that it didn’t make sense to bring Gabriel back because “most of the songs people know” came after his departure. However, he did stress that “We love Peter.”

Asked to preview the tour’s setlist, Collins said, “There are songs that you feel you have to play because the audience would feel cheated if you didn’t.” But he added, “There are a few old dogs that won’t be running” because they are primarily based around his past drumming abilities.

Check out Genesis’ upcoming tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting May 7th through Ticketmaster.

Genesis 2021 Tour Dates:

09/15 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

09/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

09/18 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena

09/20 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

09/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

09/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

09/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

09/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

09/27 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

09/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

09/30 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/01 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/03- Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

10/04 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

10/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/08 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/10 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden