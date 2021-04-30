Glenn Danzig is grateful that his legendary band the Misfits got their start in the late ’70s, because he thinks it would have been impossible for the punk explosion to have happened amid today’s “cancel culture and woke bullshit.”

The enigmatic frontman offered his point of view in a wide-ranging new interview with Rolling Stone, mostly focusing on his upcoming movie, Death Rider in the House of Vampires. At one point the conversation turned to the relationship between horror movies and the Misfits’ music, and then eventually to the song “Last Caress”.

“It’s just a crazy-ass song — we would do things just to piss people off,” Danzig said of “Last Caress”, which infamously begins with the lines, “I got something to say/ I killed your baby today.”

Related Video

He continued, “Part of [my songwriting approach was] like, ‘F**k everybody. F**k you, f**k you, f**k you, f**k the world.’ And that was pretty much the attitude. It was just like, ‘F**k your system, f**k all this bullshit.’ It was something else. I don’t think people will ever see anything like it again. There won’t be any new bands coming out like that. Now, they will immediately get canceled.”

Danzig went on to condemn cancel culture, declaring, “People don’t understand, because everything’s so cancel-culture, woke bullshit nowadays, but you could never have the punk explosion nowadays, because of cancel culture and woke bullshit. You could never have it. It would never have happened. We’re lucky it happened when it did, because it’ll never happen again. You won’t have any of those kinds of bands ever again. Everyone’s so uptight and P.C., it’s just like, ‘OK, whatever.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Danzig didn’t rule out additional Original Misfits reunion shows, saying, “I mean, right now, something like a Misfits show would have to be in a bigger place. And I don’t know that those places are open yet. So we’ll see. I mean, the door is open. If we do it, I would like to play some places we haven’t played yet, Texas or Florida or places like that. We haven’t done any shows in those states, and those states are fully open.”

Right now, Danzig is focused on his new vampire Western movie, Death Rider in the House of Vampires, with plans for a limited theater run in June. “I think people are going to dig Death Rider. I think people need their escape now. So that’s why one of the things that we’re doing with this theater run is so that people can get out and just forget how f**ked up the last year was [laughs].”

The new film stars Danzig alongside Devon Sawa, Julian Sands, Danny Trejo, and Eli Roth. It follows the rocker-director’s “batshit ridiculous” horror movie Verotika.