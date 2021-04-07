Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce 2022 Tour Dates

With vaccines rolling out and records to promote, the last few weeks have seen artists start to announce tour dates again. Many are eager to get back on the road, targeting a hopeful late summer or fall start, but Godspeed You! Black Emperor are okay with waiting a bit longer. The Canadian post-rock have just announced a run of worldwide shows for 2022.
Supporting their recently released G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, GY!BE will first head to Europe in January. They’ll bounce around the EU and the UK for a month before crossing back across the ocean to play Denver, Colorado on February 25th. Spring will be spent springing up all across North America, including San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Chicago, Woodstock, Boston, Orlando, and more. It’s all set to wrap up with a double dose of Ontario — Toronto and Ottawa — on May 5th and 7th.
Find the complete schedule below, along with an announcement video for the tour. Tickets can be found via the Constellation Records website or here.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2022 Tour Dates:
01/12 – Diksmuide, BE @ 4 AD
01/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
01/14 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
01/15 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
01/16 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
01/17 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
01/19 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
01/20 – Coventry, UK @ Empire
01/21 – Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland
01/22 – Manchester, UK @ University Academy I
01/24 – Rennes, FR @ Le MeM
01/25 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre
01/26 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Coopérative de Mai
01/27 – Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal
01/28 – Bern, CH @ Dachstock Reitschule
01/31 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage
02/01 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
02/02 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal
02/04 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Aurora
02/05 – Moscow, RU @ Club 1930
02/25 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater
02/26 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
02/27 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
03/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
03/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box
03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
03/04 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
03/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
03/06 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater
03/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
03/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
03/10 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
03/12 – Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre
03/14 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
03/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
03/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/15 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
04/16 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music
04/18 – Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse
04/19 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
04/22 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
04/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/25 – Richmond, VA @ The National
04/26 – Carborro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
04/30 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
05/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
05/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
05/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre