Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce 2022 Tour Dates

With vaccines rolling out and records to promote, the last few weeks have seen artists start to announce tour dates again. Many are eager to get back on the road, targeting a hopeful late summer or fall start, but Godspeed You! Black Emperor are okay with waiting a bit longer. The Canadian post-rock have just announced a run of worldwide shows for 2022.

Supporting their recently released G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, GY!BE will first head to Europe in January. They’ll bounce around the EU and the UK for a month before crossing back across the ocean to play Denver, Colorado on February 25th. Spring will be spent springing up all across North America, including San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Chicago, Woodstock, Boston, Orlando, and more. It’s all set to wrap up with a double dose of Ontario — Toronto and Ottawa — on May 5th and 7th.

Find the complete schedule below, along with an announcement video for the tour. Tickets can be found via the Constellation Records website or here.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2022 Tour Dates:

01/12 – Diksmuide, BE @ 4 AD

01/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

01/14 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

01/15 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

01/16 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

01/17 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

01/19 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

01/20 – Coventry, UK @ Empire

01/21 – Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland

01/22 – Manchester, UK @ University Academy I

01/24 – Rennes, FR @ Le MeM

01/25 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

01/26 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Coopérative de Mai

01/27 – Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal

01/28 – Bern, CH @ Dachstock Reitschule

01/31 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage

02/01 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

02/02 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal

02/04 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Aurora

02/05 – Moscow, RU @ Club 1930

02/25 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

02/26 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

02/27 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

03/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box

03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

03/04 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

03/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

03/06 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater

03/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

03/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

03/10 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

03/12 – Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre

03/14 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

03/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

03/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/15 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

04/16 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

04/18 – Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse

04/19 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/22 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

04/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/25 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/26 – Carborro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

04/30 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

05/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

05/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

05/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre