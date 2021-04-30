Gojira Release Fortitude, First New Album in Five Years: Stream

French metal band Gojira have released their highly anticipated seventh studio album, Fortitude, via Roadrunner Records.

As we stated in our review of the new record, the acclaimed metallers embraces melody on Fortitude without ditching the tactful compositions and cinematic atmospheres for which they’re known. The tracks are even more honed and concise than 2016’s Magma, bringing lyrics and hooks to the forefront.

In the years before the release of Fortitude, fans grasped for any detail they could find about Gojira’s next project. The band took their time, revealing little aside from an occasional remark from the Duplantier brothers about the gradual recording process.

The 2020 track “Another World” ended up being the first taste of the new album, though it was released before Fortitude was announced. It was the first in a series of singles with poignant lyrical content regarding political, social, and environment issues. Always outspoken, Gojira have again brought this commentary to the forefront on the new album.

The band even launched its own fundraising initiative to help the indeginous people of Brazil, The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil. Coinciding with the “Amazonia” single, Gojira kicked things off by curating a month-long charity auction with rare items contributed by metal celebs and the band itself.

Fortitude was recorded and produced by frontman Joe Duplantier at the band’s own Silver Cord Studio in Queens, New York. The record was then mixed by the Andy Wallace, best known for his work on Nirvana’s Nevermind.

Gojira are still scheduled to support Deftones on a late summer North American tour that was rescheduled from last year due to the pandemic. Get tickets here.

Purchase Fortitude from Gojira’s merch store or Amazon. Stream the full album below.

