Gojira Unleash New Song “Into the Storm” Ahead of Upcoming Album Fortitude: Stream

Gojira have unveiled a fourth single, “Into the Storm”, from their upcoming new album, Fortitude, arriving April 30th.

The crushing new track will undoubtedly satiate eager fans as the release date fast approaches. Opening with a wash of blast beats and frenetic tremolo picking, “Into the Storm” is arguably the most dynamic and technical piece we’ve heard from Fortitude.

It manages to be both atmospheric and catchy, with a bouncy vocal delivery emphasizing the lyrics — always an important facet for Gojira. “Into the Storm” is “infused with the concept of civil disobedience,” according to frontman Joe Duplantier.

“Acting accordingly with our deepest wisdom and standing for what is precious and good in this world,” he said. “The only possible revolution is the one that blossoms from within us. Change will come from individuals. Laws are meant to be bent and shaped to our vital needs. LAWS WILL FOLLOW!”

The band is again dealing with heavy contemporary issues on Fortitude. The previous single “Amazonia” focuses on the tragedies befalling indigenous peoples of Brazil, while “Born for One Thing” takes a blatantly anti-consumerist stance. The single from 2020, “Another World”, goes so far as to imagine a new planet entirely, in the face of the grim environmental and socio-ecological conditions of Earth.

Gojira recently launched a new fundraising initiative, The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil. They’ve kicked things off by curating a month-long charity auction with rare items contributed by metal luminaries and the band itself. Current listings can be seen via Propeller. Gojira are also selling a limited-edition art print to benefit the AIPB.

Fortitude was recorded and produced by Joe Duplantier at the band’s own Silver Cord Studio in Queens, New York. The record was then mixed by the legendary Andy Wallace, best known for mixing Nirvana’s Nevermind.

Gojira are currently scheduled to support Deftones on a late summer North American tour that was rescheduled from last year due to the pandemic. Get tickets here.

Pre-order Fortitude from Gojira’s merch store or Amazon. Check out the lyric video for “Into the Storm” below.