Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Gojira Unveil “The Chant” as Final Single Ahead of New Album Release: Stream

The French metal act's highly anticipated seventh album, Fortitude, arrives April 30th

Gojira new song The Chant
Gojira, photo by Gabrielle Duplantier
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 26, 2021 | 9:19am ET

With their highly anticipated new album, Fortitude, set to arrive this Friday (April 30th), Gojira have unleashed one more song ahead of its release. The new track “The Chant” finds the French metal act exploring a more melodic side than past singles.

Fans have gotten a sizable taste of Fortitude thus far, with “The Chant” being the fifth song unveiled from the band’s seventh studio album. Prior singles include “Another World”, “Born for One Thing”, “Amazonia”, and “Into the Storm”. The album marks the group’s first in five years, following up 2016’s Magma.

“The Chant” is a slow-burner that features a clean vocal chant, marking a departure from Gojira’s usual extreme-metal approach. Frontman Joe Duplantier offered a brief statement on the new song, saying, “Let this chant ring in your bones and lift you up.”

Related Video

Fortitude was produced by Duplantier at the band’s Silver Cord Studio in Queens, N.Y., and mixed by Andy Wallace (Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine).

Along with the new single, the band reports that a charity initiative behind the song “Amazonia” has helped raise $250,000 for The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), an organization that helps “advocate for environmental and cultural rights of indigenous tribes in the Amazon.”

The money for the initiative has been primarily raised through an online auction that contains exclusive items from not only Gojira, but also Slash, Behemoth’s Nergal, Devin Townsend, and more.

Check out the new single “The Chant” below, and pre-order Gojira’s new album, Fortitude, here.

Latest Stories

Mannequin Pussy, photo by Phobymo

Mannequin Pussy Sound "Perfect" on New Single: Stream

April 26, 2021

dijahsb new album head above the waters stream listen

DijahSB Unveils New Album Head Above the Waters: Stream

April 24, 2021

Frank Zappa

Frank Zappa's Final American Concert to Be Released as Live Album

April 23, 2021

Lost Posthumous Alan Vega Album Released

Lost Album Mutator by Late Suicide Frontman Alan Vega Finally Released: Stream

April 23, 2021

 

Wolfgang Van Halen Solo Debut

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Unveils New Song "Feel": Stream

April 23, 2021

hayley williams colour me in broadcast cover stream

Hayley Williams Brings Cover of Broadcast’s “Colour Me In" to Streaming Services: Stream

April 23, 2021

sparks todd rundgren your fandango new song single

Sparks and Todd Rundgren Reunite for New Song "Your Fandango": Stream

April 23, 2021

the alchemist this thing of ours earl sweatshirt boldy james normal stream

The Alchemist Recruits Earl Sweatshirt and Boldy James for New EP This Thing of Ours, Shares "Nobles": Stream

April 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Gojira Unveil "The Chant" as Final Single Ahead of New Album Release: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help