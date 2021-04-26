Gojira Unveil “The Chant” as Final Single Ahead of New Album Release: Stream

With their highly anticipated new album, Fortitude, set to arrive this Friday (April 30th), Gojira have unleashed one more song ahead of its release. The new track “The Chant” finds the French metal act exploring a more melodic side than past singles.

Fans have gotten a sizable taste of Fortitude thus far, with “The Chant” being the fifth song unveiled from the band’s seventh studio album. Prior singles include “Another World”, “Born for One Thing”, “Amazonia”, and “Into the Storm”. The album marks the group’s first in five years, following up 2016’s Magma.

“The Chant” is a slow-burner that features a clean vocal chant, marking a departure from Gojira’s usual extreme-metal approach. Frontman Joe Duplantier offered a brief statement on the new song, saying, “Let this chant ring in your bones and lift you up.”

Related Video

Fortitude was produced by Duplantier at the band’s Silver Cord Studio in Queens, N.Y., and mixed by Andy Wallace (Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine).

Along with the new single, the band reports that a charity initiative behind the song “Amazonia” has helped raise $250,000 for The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), an organization that helps “advocate for environmental and cultural rights of indigenous tribes in the Amazon.”

The money for the initiative has been primarily raised through an online auction that contains exclusive items from not only Gojira, but also Slash, Behemoth’s Nergal, Devin Townsend, and more.

Check out the new single “The Chant” below, and pre-order Gojira’s new album, Fortitude, here.