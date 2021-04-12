Menu
Grimes Shows Off New Tattoo of “Beautiful Alien Scars”

Done in white ink

grimes alien scar tattoo white ink instagram
Grimes, photo by Russell Linnetz and image via Instagram
April 12, 2021 | 11:03am ET

Grimes has burnished her otherworldly reputation with a large back tattoo of what she calls “beautiful alien scars.”

The alt-pop artist unveiled her new ink in an Instagram post Sunday evening. Her latest body augmentation was done in white by the artist Tweakt, who was aided by the digital designer Nusi Quero. Via the Independent, Quero is an expert at intricate computer renderings.

So far, the design is a bit too fresh to fully appreciate, with red scarring pulling attention from the white ink. Grimes acknowledged as much in the comment, writing, “Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it’ll be red for a few wks , but gna be beautiful alien scars.” Whether it resembles extraterrestrial design remains to be seen, because for now it looks like the results of some extremely terrestrial self-flagellation. You can check out the early returns below.

Grimes has had her eyes on cosmic horizons all 2021, recently claiming she’d be willing to travel to Mars “after age 50” even if it required “manual labour until death.” She also vowed to get one of her partner Elon Musk’s brain chips, saying, “We’ll have the knowledge of the Gods.” Grimes will be featured on the upcoming Blink-182 album, and recently earned $6 million through a cryptocurrency art auction.

