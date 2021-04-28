Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

heka Shares New Song “(a) dab” : Stream

London-band musician releases her upcoming (a) EP next month

heka's new song "(a)dab" is a taste of her forthcoming (a) EP
heka, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 28, 2021 | 10:52am ET

From her upbringing in the rural Italian countryside to her current city life in London, multi-instrumentalist Francesca Brierly explores the hidden connections between sound, space, and memory through rich experimental folk landscapes under the name heka. Following the release of her acclaimed debut single “(a) wall” last month, heka has shared the new song “(a) dab” as another noir taste of her upcoming (a) EP slated for release on May 19th via Balloon Machine Records.

heka’s debut EP mines her past travels and integrates various field recordings she collected from different eras and time zones into one lush composite sketch akin to the gothic folk stylings of Jenny Hval, Chelsea Wolfe, and Aldous Harding. The new single “(a) dab” opens with a chilling whirl of spacious synths that stuns listeners into submission before turning into a lilting folk guitar strum. Much like her gothic-leaning contemporaries, heka spins raw personal imagery into songs that are both gentle and gnarled by pairing visceral lyrics with a wandering guitar. “I’d forgotten how it stings,” she sings on the track as a pattering drum builds into haunting cacophony. “I’d forgotten how it hurts to be the only one in love.”

Combined with her penchant for using sounds samples she collected over her travels, heka seeks to challenge society’s fixed ideas of time and place through her songs. “Sometimes being in love can feel like being on drugs,” heka speaks on the new track via press release. “There is a similar kind of influence that we willingly, and then inevitably, accept to be under; where we choose to give ourselves up. I guess there is a desire, in a sense, to be weak and vulnerable, and sometimes the wrong person can take advantage of that.”

Related Video

albums anticipated
 Editor's Pick
40 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021

Listen to “(a) dab” below via Balloon Machine Records.

Latest Stories

Need Your Love So Bad - Peter Green and David Gilmour fleetwood mac pink floyd the albatross man

David Gilmour Plays on New Version of Fleetwood Mac's "Need Your Love So Bad" Featuring Unearthed Peter Green Vocals: Stream

April 28, 2021

Jessie Ware Please stream new song music, photo by Carlijn Jacobs

Jessie Ware Wants to "Please" on New Song: Stream

April 28, 2021

Half Waif's new song "Swimmer" is from Upcoming Mythopoetics LP

Half Waif Announces New Album Mythopoetics, Shares "Swimmer": Stream

April 28, 2021

Frank Carter new song with Joe Talbot

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Unveil New Song "My Town" featuring IDLES' Joe Talbot: Stream

April 27, 2021

 

Mykki Blanco Announces New Mini-Album, Shares "Love Me" featuring Jamila Woods, Jay Cue: Stream

April 27, 2021

faye webster new album song single cheers i know i'm funny haha

Faye Webster Announces New Album I Know I'm Funny haha, Shares "Cheers": Stream

April 27, 2021

mckinley dixon bless the child new song stream

McKinley Dixon Drops New Single "Bless the Child": Stream

April 27, 2021

Red Fang new song Funeral Coach

Red Fang Unveil "Funeral Coach" as Latest Single from Upcoming Album Arrows: Stream

April 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

heka Shares New Song "(a) dab" : Stream

Menu Shop Search Help