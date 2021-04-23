Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Hoobastank on the 20th Anniversary of Their Debut and Reaching Pop Chart Fame

Hoobastank's Doug Robb and Dan Estrin also discuss going viral on TikTok

Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
April 23, 2021 | 4:47pm ET

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

On today’s episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Hoobastank’s Doug Robb and Dan Estrin sit down with Kyle Meredith and rewind the clock to 2001 as they revisit their debut album. The guys talk about their original intention to change their name before being signed, their early funk rock sound, and eventually arriving at the heavy guitars and soaring vocals that would land them on the top of the rock charts thanks to “Crawling in the Dark” and “Running Away.” Robb and Estrin also take us further to when “The Reason” became a crossover smash and what that was like to suddenly be playing to a pop audience, being part of early internet leak culture, and their recent viral fame on TikTok.

Related Video

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

Latest Stories

Kyle Meredith Adrian Smith

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith on the Influence of Deep Purple, Free, and Humble Pie

April 21, 2021

Kyle Meredith With Eve 6

Eve 6 on New Music, Twitter Fame, and Alter Egos

April 22, 2021

Arlo Parks Kyle Meredith

Arlo Parks on Poetry, Nostalgia, and Her Love of Radiohead

April 16, 2021

Kyle Meredith With... Rebecca Fergusson

Rebecca Ferguson on Overcoming the Odds and Delivering an Empowering New Album

April 14, 2021

 

Kyle Meredith With... Merry Clayton

Merry Clayton on Her First New Album in Over 25 Years

April 12, 2021

Kyle Meredith With... Aly & AJ

Aly & AJ on Channeling Classic Laurel Canyon Vibes

April 9, 2021

Kyle Meredith With... Bomba Estéreo

Bomba Estéreo on the Latin Music Wave in Pop

April 11, 2021

Kyle Meredith With... Eric Andre

Eric Andre on Favorite Road Trip Movies, Cutting-Room Pranks, and That Ape Assault

April 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Hoobastank on the 20th Anniversary of Their Debut and Reaching Pop Chart Fame

Menu Shop Search Help