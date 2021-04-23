Hoobastank on the 20th Anniversary of Their Debut and Reaching Pop Chart Fame

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

On today’s episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Hoobastank’s Doug Robb and Dan Estrin sit down with Kyle Meredith and rewind the clock to 2001 as they revisit their debut album. The guys talk about their original intention to change their name before being signed, their early funk rock sound, and eventually arriving at the heavy guitars and soaring vocals that would land them on the top of the rock charts thanks to “Crawling in the Dark” and “Running Away.” Robb and Estrin also take us further to when “The Reason” became a crossover smash and what that was like to suddenly be playing to a pop audience, being part of early internet leak culture, and their recent viral fame on TikTok.

