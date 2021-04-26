Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Begins Production

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has finally kicked off production. HBO revealed the news on Monday by sharing photos from a socially distanced table read, which you can view below.

Set 300 years before GoT, the upcoming series is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book about the history of the Targaryen house, titled Fire and Blood, The cast includes Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), and Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka The Sea Snake), as well as Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno.

House of the Dragon was co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, with Condal also penning the script alongside Sara Lee Hess. Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik will direct the pilot and several other episodes. Rounding out the directing team are Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, and Geeta V. Patel. Martin, Condal, Sapochnik, Hess, and Vince Gerardis are all listed as executive producers as well.

Related Video

The series is still slated for a 2022 premiere, and is just one of five GoT spinoffs known to be in development. Other projects include a prequel adaptation of Tales of Dunk and Egg as well as three spinoffs announced in March. Two of the prequels have the working titles of 9 Voyages and 10,000 Ships, respectively. while the third is set in the Flea Bottom slum called King’s Landing, where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born.

Check out close-up photos of Considine, Smith, Cooke, D’Arcy, Toussaint, and Ifans from the table read below.

Fire will reign 🔥#HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Follow @HouseofDragon for all updates. pic.twitter.com/lc3dhIcm5u — 🔥 Game of Thrones 🔥 (@GameOfThrones) April 26, 2021

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ZtS8zpkfS1 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/7TLn4cSru5 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/FOUBieuhE5 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/lZ4ERgAy5H — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/9jq1O6wEA6 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/bzqrG1vYic — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021