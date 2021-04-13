Menu
IDER Announce New Album shame, Share “Cross Yourself”: Stream

British synth pop duo return with sophomore full-length later this year

IDER, photo by Georgia Strawson
April 13, 2021 | 1:15pm ET

British synth pop duo IDER have announced the new album shame and shared the lead single “Cross Yourself”.

The follow-up to 2019’s Emotional Education, shame finds best friends Megan Markwick and Lily Somerville freed from the constraints of their old label Glassnote. The pair originally planned to write the album in Berlin, and it might have worked if not for the coronavirus pandemic. “We got there, and we got COVID four weeks later,” they said in a statement. “We had three weeks of heaven where we wrote so much new music and it was everything we dreamed of, living that chaotic, no-routine lifestyle. We Thelma and Louised it back, because the messaging at the time was, ‘If you don’t come back to London now, you never will.’”

You can hear some of that European influence in lead single “Cross Yourself”, which is built around a sultry bass line and  skittering EDM drums. “The world is what we believe,” the song begins, “And not many of us believe in Jesus any more.” According to IDER, “‘Cross Yourself’ is a reflection on how we search for purpose — how we often attach meaning to things or like the idea of something external to believe in, in exchange for believing in ourselves.”

Check out “Cross Yourself” below, and stay tuned for more details about shame, which is expected later this year.

shame Artwork:

IDER shame artwork IDER Announce New Album shame, Share Cross Yourself: Stream

shame Tracklist:
01. Cross Yourself
02. cbb to b sad
03. Knocked Up
04. obsessed
05. BORED
06. waiting 17 03
07. embarrassed
08. Midland’s Guilt

