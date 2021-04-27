Menu
IDLES Announce “Beauty from Ashes” US Tour for Fall 2021

A 21-date trek with support from Gustaf and Lithics

IDLES, photo by Tom Ham
April 27, 2021 | 2:30pm ET

IDLES are returning to the US for the first time in two years with the newly announced “Beauty from Ashes” 2021 tour.

This is the post-punk outfit’s first opportunity to tour in support of last year’s Ultra Mono, a good album with the bad fortune to drop during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bristol five-piece will alight in Saint Paul, Minnesota on October 7th before speeding through a 21-date trek with support from New York rockers Gustaf and Portland punks Lithics. The tour wraps in Seattle on November 9th, and you can get tickets here.

Top 50 Albums of 2020

Since sharing Ultra Mono last year, IDLES have been busily supporting projects from other artists. Earlier today, frontman Joe Talbot joined Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes for the new song “My Town”. The band also recently contributed to a Gang of Four tribute album and covered Sharon Van Etten’s “Peace Signs” from her Epic Ten anniversary reissue. In May IDLES will participate in the Live at Worthy Farm Livestream.

IDLES 2021 U.S. Tour Dates:
10/07 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *
10/08 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre *
10/09 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall *
10/10 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall *
10/12 – Boston, MA – House of Blues *
10/13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore *
10/15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 *
10/17 — Washington DC – 9:30 Club *
10/20 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel *
10/21 — Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom *
10/25 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre *
10/26 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater *
10/27 — San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger *
10/29 – Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom ^
10/30 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s ^
10/31 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s ^
11/01 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House ^
11/05 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre ^
11/06 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theater ^
11/08 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom ^
11/09 — Seattle, WA – The Showbox ^

* w/ Gustaf
^ w/ Lithics

