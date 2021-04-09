Indiana Jones 5 Casts Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Harrison Ford’s Co-Star

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been cast as the female lead in the upcoming Indiana Jones movie.

According to Deadline, the Emmy-winning Fleabag actress will co-star alongside Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of the iconic adventure series. Unlike the first four movies, the most recent being 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Steven Spielberg will switch from director to producer, while James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan) will step into the directors seat.

Don’t worry, though: legendary composer John Williams, who’s scored every film in the franchise, will return to craft its soundtrack. The Lucasfilm project is slated to begin production this summer and has a tentative release date of July 29th, 2022. The team have yet to reveal any plot details, so it’s unclear what the 35-year-old actress’s role will be in relation to the 78-year-old Ford.

This far from the only major gig that Waller-Bridge has obtained since Fleabag became such a sweeping success at the 2019 Emmys. The English actress is also set to star alongside Donald Glover in the upcoming Mr. and Mrs. Smith TV series, and she had a hand in writing the screenplay for the upcoming James Bond flick.