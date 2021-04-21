Menu
Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith on the Influence of Deep Purple, Free, and Humble Pie

Smith also discusses his new collaborative project with Richie Kotzen

On today’s episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about Smith/Kotzen, the new album that finds him collaborating with Richie Kotzen. The English guitarist discusses their shared love of bands like Deep Purple, Free, and Humble Pie, as well as early blues’ influence on hard rock. Smith also gets into the album’s themes a bit with an eye on getting away from the past and moving forward, and then lets us in on what the live shows might sound like, which would include songs from both artist’s back catalog.

