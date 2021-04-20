Jeff Rosenstock Turns NO DREAM into Surprise New Album SKA DREAM: Stream

Jeff Rosenstock has transformed his excellent 2020 LP NO DREAM into a new album called SKA DREAM. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

SKA DREAM was recorded remotely, and features many of the elements that have made ska such a beloved and reviled genre: copious use of horns, off-beat accents, and repeated calls to “Pick it up!” Additionally, the album features contributions from many ska luminaries, including Jer Hunter (JER, Skatune Network, We Are The Union), Rick Johnson (Mustard Plug), Ara Babajian (The Slackers, Leftover Crack), Angelo Moore (Fishbone), and Elise Okusami (Oceanator).

Other guests on the record include PUP, Deafheaven’s George Clarke, Franz Nicolay of The Hold Steady, and Laura Stevenson.

The original incarnation of NO DREAM was a pop punk scorcher, full of irresistible melodies and potent emotionality. Most artists wouldn’t have messed with a good thing, but Rosenstock is not most artists. In a statement, he explained his decision to pick it up, pick it up, pick it up again, writing,

“The very good idea to make this record came together when, like many other bands throughout this pandemic that refused to participate in super spreading events, we were trying to find a fun way to make some music together to share with people. Otherwise we were just spending our evenings texting the group chat in dread about the collapsing world around us. Not the most fun band activity.

“As with most things ska in my life, what started out as a fun goof with friends eventually morphed into ‘Hey, what if we tried to make it good though’” All of us have a pretty deep history playing and touring the country in punk/ska bands. We all understand the stigma that comes along with ska, we’ve all dealt with the pitfalls of it, and we’ve all kept on truckin’ regardless. If you are one of those people who loves music as long as it isn’t ska, that’s cool, we see you. This record isn’t for you and you don’t have to listen to it. Byeeee.

“Okay, everyone else, we see you too, we love you and check it out, SKA DREAM is real.”

Last fall, Rosenstock uploaded the four-track 2020 DUMP EP. On New Year’s Eve, he shared two new songs, “Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand” and “Caring”,and his project with Mike Park, Bruce Lee Band, will be dropping Division in the Heartland on May 28th.

SKA DREAM Artwork:

SKA DREAM Tracklist:

01. NO TIME TO SKANK

02. Airwalks (Alt)

03. SKrAm!

04. S K A D R E A M

05. Horn Line

06. p i c k i t u p

07. Leave It In The Ska

08. The Rudie of Breathing

09. Old SKrAp

10. ***SKA

11. Monday At Back To The Beach

12. Checkerboard Ashtray

13. Ohio Porkpie