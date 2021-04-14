Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Jenny Lewis and Serengeti Share New Collaborative Track “GLTR”: Stream

The unlikely bedfellows' fourth joint effort

Jenny Lewis and Serengeti share new collaborative track GLTR Stream
Serengeti and Jenny Lewis, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 14, 2021 | 11:41am ET

Jenny Lewis and Serengeti continue their collaborative streak today with the new single “GLTR”. Take a listen via the accompanying music video, directed and edited by Lewis and filmed at the Hendersonville Memory Gardens where Johnny Cash is buried, which is embedded below.

With a subtle electronic dance groove, “GLTR” gently spins in the darkness as the pair touch on the need to release the tension from our lives. While Lewis sings of “what a lie” daily stresses  can be, Serengeti questions where our focus lies. “How’s your Instagram these days?” he raps. “Did you get a lotta action when you had braids?”

Serengeti describes the track as “a nice song about getting out of your head and having a time. Getting out a little bit. Getting out of bed and enjoying some things. Maybe putting down the phone for a sec.”

Related Video

“GLTR” is the fourth joint effort from Lewis and Serengeti, making it the penultimate entry in their five-song, remotely-concocted series. It follows “Unblu”“Vroom Vroom”, and “Idiot”.

Last month, Lewis reunited with Rilo Kiley’s Blake Sennett for the first time in six years, performing “Let Me Back In” as part of Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief livestream benefit.

jenny lewis bill murray drake Laugh Now Cry Later cover watch
 Editor's Pick
Jenny Lewis and Bill Murray Share Cover of Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later”: Watch

Serengeti, meanwhile, hooked up with his frequent collaborator Open Mike Eagle last year for the Quarantine Recordings EP under the group moniker Cavanaugh. Back in October, Serengeti also shared a different indie collaboration With Greg from Deerhooffeaturing songs from a 2018 recording session in Berlin with Deerhoof’s Greg Saunier.

Latest Stories

paris texas boy anonymous debut ep project force of habit new song stream

Paris Texas Announce Debut EP BOY ANONYMOUS, Share "FORCE OF HABIT": Stream

April 14, 2021

José González local valley visions new album song stream

José González Announces New Album Local Valley, Shares "Visions": Stream

April 14, 2021

Shungudzo white parents origins

Shungudzo Shares the Origins of New Single "White parents": Stream

April 14, 2021

Low Cut Connie Shares Cover of Lana Del Rey's "Video Games"

Low Cut Connie Shares Cover of Lana Del Rey's "Video Games": Stream

April 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jenny Lewis and Serengeti Share New Collaborative Track "GLTR": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help