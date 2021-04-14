Jenny Lewis and Serengeti Share New Collaborative Track “GLTR”: Stream

Jenny Lewis and Serengeti continue their collaborative streak today with the new single “GLTR”. Take a listen via the accompanying music video, directed and edited by Lewis and filmed at the Hendersonville Memory Gardens where Johnny Cash is buried, which is embedded below.

With a subtle electronic dance groove, “GLTR” gently spins in the darkness as the pair touch on the need to release the tension from our lives. While Lewis sings of “what a lie” daily stresses can be, Serengeti questions where our focus lies. “How’s your Instagram these days?” he raps. “Did you get a lotta action when you had braids?”

Serengeti describes the track as “a nice song about getting out of your head and having a time. Getting out a little bit. Getting out of bed and enjoying some things. Maybe putting down the phone for a sec.”

Related Video

“GLTR” is the fourth joint effort from Lewis and Serengeti, making it the penultimate entry in their five-song, remotely-concocted series. It follows “Unblu”, “Vroom Vroom”, and “Idiot”.

Last month, Lewis reunited with Rilo Kiley’s Blake Sennett for the first time in six years, performing “Let Me Back In” as part of Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief livestream benefit.

Serengeti, meanwhile, hooked up with his frequent collaborator Open Mike Eagle last year for the Quarantine Recordings EP under the group moniker Cavanaugh. Back in October, Serengeti also shared a different indie collaboration With Greg from Deerhoof, featuring songs from a 2018 recording session in Berlin with Deerhoof’s Greg Saunier.