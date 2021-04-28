Menu
Jessie Ware Wants to “Please” on New Song: Stream

One of six bonus cuts taken from deluxe edition of What’s Your Pleasure?

Jessie Ware Please stream new song music, photo by Carlijn Jacobs
Jessie Ware, photo by Carlijn Jacobs
April 28, 2021 | 10:14am ET

Jessie Ware has shared a new song called “Please”. It’s one of six bonus tracks included on the upcoming deluxe edition of What’s Your Pleasure?, her 2020 studio album, which is due out June 11th. Stream it below.

“Please” opens with a big, bouncy, throwback beat that’s quickly lifted up by retro synth and quiet giggles in the background. Over that rhythmic shuffle, the English R&B singer ruminates on getting caught up in the rush of love and eagerly waiting for the moment where she can stand beside her crush. It’s bright and fun, and it definitely serves its purpose as a reason to check out what else the deluxe edition of What’s Your Pleasure? has in store.

In a press release, Ware explained why she felt compelled to release an extended version of her new album in the first place. “I had such an amazing response to the What’s Your Pleasure? record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet,” she said. “‘Please’ is full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch, and kiss. A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending.”

What’s Your Pleasure?, which followed her 2017 record Glasshouse, came out in June of last year. It includes four standout singles she put out ahead of its release: “Spotlight”, “Mirage (Don’t Stop)”, “Adore You”, and “Oh La La”. All of those, alongside the other tracks on the record, will be included in the new deluxe edition of the album this summer.

