Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Ted Nugent with Insane Supercut of His COVID-19 Rants: Watch

The Nuge, who tested positive for COVID-19, now says he never claimed the pandemic was a hoax

Jimmy Kimmel roasts Ted Nugent
Jimmy Kimmel (via ABC), Ted Nugent (via Facebook Live)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 22, 2021 | 10:57am ET

Jimmy Kimmel is showing very little sympathy for Ted Nugent’s current battle with COVID-19. During his monologue on his late-night show Wednesday, Kimmel featured a crazy supercut of the guitarist’s pandemic-denial and anti-vaccine rants leading up to his revelation that he had indeed contracted COVID-19.

The segment was introduced with Kimmel saying, “Ted Nugent, a man who repeatedly claimed that the pandemic wasn’t real, COVID wasn’t real — guess what he has: COVID! … It’s real.” He then introduced the video as “Ted’s Golden COVID Moments”.

The clip was a greatest-hits of Nugent’s COVID conspiracy rants, including him questioning the effectiveness of the vaccines, wondering why we didn’t shut down for COVID-1 through -18, mocking social distancing and face masks, and calling bullshit on the fact that more than 500,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, among other doozies.

Related Video

Throughout the clip, Nugent is seen coughing during each transition. It finally ends with The Nuge revealing that he tested positive for COVID, exclaiming, “I got the Chinese shit,” and wraps up with a Looney Toons graphic with the words, “Get Well Soon, Ted!”

Meanwhile, in a new Facebook Live video, Nugent disputed that he’d been a COVID denier, and insited that he was aware that there was no COVID-1 through -18. “The lies I’ve seen that I’ve been doing these public appearances knowing I had the COVID-19. False,” Ted said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “Saying that I claimed COVID-19 was a hoax. False. I’ve always said… We have actually footage of me saying, if not hundreds, thousands of times… Of course there’s a Chinese virus. Hello? Who thinks that I claimed there’s no Chinese… There’s a Chinese virus. They call it COVID-19. I’m well aware of that.”

Ted Nugent
 Editor's Pick
Ted Nugent Tests Positive for COVID-19

He continued, “You know, comfortably numb is actually uncomfortably dumb, because when I said, ‘What about COVID-1 through -18?,’ they missed the whole point,” Ted insisted in today’s Facebook Live stream. “I know there was not a COVID-1 through -18, but there were past COVIDs prior to COVID-19 that nobody ever shut down any mom-and-pop businesses, never encouraged the economic destruction of the entrepreneur engine that drives America.”

The Nuge concluded, “So I was merely commenting that prior to COVID-19, nobody ever shut down anything — not for Ebola, not for the Spanish Flu, not for AIDS, not for the Black Plague. But they’re doing it for COVID-19. So I was referencing those past epidemics-slash-pandemics as maybe a generalization of COVID-1 through -18.”

Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue (the Ted Nugent segment begins at the 10:48 mark), as well as Nugent’s latest Facebook Live video, below.

 

Latest Stories

Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Plant to Star in Rockfield Documentary

Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Plant, Liam Gallagher, More Star in New Documentary Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm

April 21, 2021

Helmet cover Gang of Four

Helmet Cover Gang of Four's "In the Ditch" for First New Track in Five Years: Stream

April 21, 2021

Buckcherry

Buckcherry Announce New Album Hellbound, Unleash First Single "So Hott": Stream

April 21, 2021

Deftones Ceremony Video, Confirm Summer US Tour

Deftones Unveil Cinematic Video for "Ceremony", Confirm Summer 2021 US Tour

April 21, 2021

 

The Dictators reunion new songs

Reunited Proto-Punk Legends The Dictators Release First New Songs in 20 Years: Stream

April 21, 2021

Mr. Bungle Livestream Gets Physical and Digital Release

Mr. Bungle's "The Night They Came Home" Livestream to Get Physical and Digital Release

April 21, 2021

Staind's Aaron Lewis Pans Bruce Springsteen, Defends Confederate Statues

Staind's Aaron Lewis Disses Bruce Springsteen, Rails Against Statue Removals in New Song: Watch

April 20, 2021

Inkcarceration 2021 lineup

Inkcarceration Festival 2021 Lineup: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Mastodon, Halestorm, and More

April 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Ted Nugent with Insane Supercut of His COVID-19 Rants: Watch

Menu Shop Search Help