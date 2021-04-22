Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Ted Nugent with Insane Supercut of His COVID-19 Rants: Watch

Jimmy Kimmel is showing very little sympathy for Ted Nugent’s current battle with COVID-19. During his monologue on his late-night show Wednesday, Kimmel featured a crazy supercut of the guitarist’s pandemic-denial and anti-vaccine rants leading up to his revelation that he had indeed contracted COVID-19.

The segment was introduced with Kimmel saying, “Ted Nugent, a man who repeatedly claimed that the pandemic wasn’t real, COVID wasn’t real — guess what he has: COVID! … It’s real.” He then introduced the video as “Ted’s Golden COVID Moments”.

The clip was a greatest-hits of Nugent’s COVID conspiracy rants, including him questioning the effectiveness of the vaccines, wondering why we didn’t shut down for COVID-1 through -18, mocking social distancing and face masks, and calling bullshit on the fact that more than 500,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, among other doozies.

Throughout the clip, Nugent is seen coughing during each transition. It finally ends with The Nuge revealing that he tested positive for COVID, exclaiming, “I got the Chinese shit,” and wraps up with a Looney Toons graphic with the words, “Get Well Soon, Ted!”

Meanwhile, in a new Facebook Live video, Nugent disputed that he’d been a COVID denier, and insited that he was aware that there was no COVID-1 through -18. “The lies I’ve seen that I’ve been doing these public appearances knowing I had the COVID-19. False,” Ted said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “Saying that I claimed COVID-19 was a hoax. False. I’ve always said… We have actually footage of me saying, if not hundreds, thousands of times… Of course there’s a Chinese virus. Hello? Who thinks that I claimed there’s no Chinese… There’s a Chinese virus. They call it COVID-19. I’m well aware of that.”

He continued, “You know, comfortably numb is actually uncomfortably dumb, because when I said, ‘What about COVID-1 through -18?,’ they missed the whole point,” Ted insisted in today’s Facebook Live stream. “I know there was not a COVID-1 through -18, but there were past COVIDs prior to COVID-19 that nobody ever shut down any mom-and-pop businesses, never encouraged the economic destruction of the entrepreneur engine that drives America.”

The Nuge concluded, “So I was merely commenting that prior to COVID-19, nobody ever shut down anything — not for Ebola, not for the Spanish Flu, not for AIDS, not for the Black Plague. But they’re doing it for COVID-19. So I was referencing those past epidemics-slash-pandemics as maybe a generalization of COVID-1 through -18.”

Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue (the Ted Nugent segment begins at the 10:48 mark), as well as Nugent’s latest Facebook Live video, below.