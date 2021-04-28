Menu
John Mayer to Host US Version of Later… with Jools Holland

The weekly series will air on Paramount Plus

John Mayer Later
John Mayer, photo by Kevin Winter / Getty
April 28, 2021 | 6:41pm ET

The popular UK music series Later… with Jools Holland will soon be reimagined for American television with John Mayer at the helm.

Variety reports that Mayer is nearing a deal with Paramount Plus to host a performance and interview series based on the format of BBC’s long-running Later….

The prospective series would run weekly on Paramount Plus, “featuring performance segments as well as interviews with musicians, artists and other cultural figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians,” according to Variety.

Since debuting in 1992, Later… with Jools Holland has become one of the go-to destinations for televised performances. Under the format, a group of guest musicians appear in the round and each take turns playing several songs. American audiences got a glimpse at the format when it adopted by the Grammys for this year’s ceremony.

Watch Radiohead perform “No Surprises” during an appearance on Later… with Jools Holland in 1997:

