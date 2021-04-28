John Mayer to Host US Version of Later... with Jools Holland

The popular UK music series Later… with Jools Holland will soon be reimagined for American television with John Mayer at the helm.

Variety reports that Mayer is nearing a deal with Paramount Plus to host a performance and interview series based on the format of BBC’s long-running Later….

The prospective series would run weekly on Paramount Plus, “featuring performance segments as well as interviews with musicians, artists and other cultural figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians,” according to Variety.

Related Video

Since debuting in 1992, Later… with Jools Holland has become one of the go-to destinations for televised performances. Under the format, a group of guest musicians appear in the round and each take turns playing several songs. American audiences got a glimpse at the format when it adopted by the Grammys for this year’s ceremony.

Watch Radiohead perform “No Surprises” during an appearance on Later… with Jools Holland in 1997: