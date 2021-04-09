Joni Mitchell Announces New Box Set The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)

Joni Mitchell is celebrating arguably her greatest run as an artist with a new box set. The collection, titled The Reprise Albums (1968-1971), will feature her prolific four-album run for Reprise Records — 1968’s Song to a Seagull, 1969’s Clouds, 1970’s Ladies of the Canyon, and 1971’s Blue — just in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Blue. The box set is due out June 25th via Rhino.

The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) will feature newly remastered versions of all four albums, but arguably the most significant is Song to a Seagull. Mitchell and mixer Matt Lee updated the original mix after discovering that it was muddled and grainy. “The original mix was atrocious,” said Mitchell in a statement. “It sounded like it was recorded under a jello bowl, so I fixed it!”

Longtime fans and new listeners alike will find that The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) serves as a reminder of why Mitchell is one of the greatest singers of all time. Listening to the newly remastered version of “A Case of You”, which Mitchell has shared today to celebrate the box set news, her voice sounds more heartfelt and refined than ever before. Stream it below

The box set also includes an essay by country folk-rock artist Brandi Carlile, a longtime fan of Mitchell who recently covered Blue in its entirety live. “In my opinion, Blue is the greatest album ever made. Blue didn’t make me a better songwriter. Blue made me a better woman,” her essay reads. “No matter what we are dealing with in these times, we can rejoice and know that of all the ages we could have lived through, we lived in the time of Joni Mitchell.”

The 180-gram vinyl box set for The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) is limited to 10,000 copies. Pre-orders for the vinyl, CD, and digital versions of the box set — plus her first-ever line of official merch — are currently available at Mitchell’s website or via Amazon. Check out the cover art for it, a previously unseen self-portrait that Mitchell sketched during the time period, after the jump.

For those keeping track, this new box set is a part of Mitchell’s ongoing archival series of her extensive catalog, but technically it isn’t Vol. 2. The sequel to Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) will focus on the timeframe when she recorded these four albums and will come with unreleased audio, demos, and more. A press release says that Vol. 2 will arrive “later this year.”

The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) Artwork:

The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) Tracklist:

Song To A Seagull (1968)

I Came to the City

01. “I Had A King

02. “Michael From Mountains

03. “Night In The City

04. “Marcie

05. “Nathan La Franeer

Out of the City and Down the Seaside

06. Sisotowbell Lane

07. The Dawntreader

08. The Pirate Of Penance

09. Song To A Seagull

10. Cactus Tree

Clouds (1969)

01. Tin Angel

02. Chelsea Morning

03. I Don’t Know Where I Stand

04. That Song About The Midway

05. Roses Blue

06. The Gallery

07. I Think I Understand

08. Songs To Aging Children Come

09. The Fiddle And The Drum

10. Both Sides, Now

Ladies Of The Canyon (1970)

01. Morning Morgantown

02. For Free

03. Conversation

04. Ladies Of The Canyon

05. Willy

06. The Arrangement

07. Rainy Night House

08. The Priest

09. Blue Boy

10. Big Yellow Taxi

11. Woodstock

12. The Circle Game

Blue (1971)

01. All I Want

02. My Old Man

03. Little Green

04. Carey

05. Blue

06. California

07. This Flight Tonight

08. River

09. A Case Of You

10. The Last Time I Saw Richard