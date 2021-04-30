Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Jónsi Shares Original Score for Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse: Stream

The Sigur Rós singer gives the film an action-packed punch

Jónsi Without Remorse score Tom Clancy OST stream Jonsi, photo by Philip Cosores
Jónsi, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 30, 2021 | 1:56pm ET

Jónsi has surprise released his new score for the Amazon Original movie Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse is an adaptation of the titular writer‘s best-selling novel. The film version follows a lost Navy SEAL (Michael B. Jordan) who cracks under pressure and decides to take on both drug lords and the Vietnamese after the death of his pregnant wife. It’s dramatic, thrilling, and full of plenty gripping fight scenes — as the film’s trailer showed — but ultimately it isn’t a fulfilling watch.

However, for his original score, Jónsi translates all of that drama and tension into a sleek blend of ambient soundscapes, stirring orchestral strings, and industrial electronica that’s entertaining on its own. He may be known for his heartfelt singing in Sigur Rós, but Jónsi gets the opportunity here to flex just how cinematic and melodramatic he can make songs sound through the lens of an action thriller adaptation — and he pushes himself to new heights in the process.

Related Video

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse (Amazon Prime)
 Editor's Pick
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse Misfires at Every Trite Turn: Review

Pre-orders for the OST are currently ongoing, including a special splatter-colored vinyl pressing. Check out the cover artwork and the complete tracklist for it below.

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse OST Artwork:

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse by Jonsi film score original movie

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse OST Tracklist:
01. Aleppo
02. Sniper
03. Hallway
04. Say Her Name
05. Jail
06. Campfire
07. Vaseliev
08. Arlington
09. Welcome Home
10. Death Follows Me
11. SCIF
12. Barents Seas
13. Zodiac
14. Murmansk
15. Rykov
16. Swim
17. Exfil
18. True Patriot
19. Rooftop
20. Stairs
21. Aftermath
22. Potomac
23. Funeral

Latest Stories

Kings of Convenience Peace or Love new album song Rocky Trail stream music, photo by Salvo Alibrio

Kings Of Convenience Announce New Album Peace or Love, Share "Rocky Trail": Stream

April 30, 2021

Burial and Blackdown Share New EP Shock Power of Love: Stream

April 30, 2021

Crumb Ice Melt stream new album song music video, photo by Third Pupil

Crumb Release New Album Ice Melt: Stream

April 30, 2021

Flotsam and Jetsam New Album

Flotsam and Jetsam Unleash Title Track from Upcoming Album Blood in the Water: Stream

April 30, 2021

 

sturgill simpson john prine paradise cover new song stream tribute

Sturgill Simpson Covers John Prine's "Paradise": Stream

April 30, 2021

sharon van etten daniel johnston some things last a long time cover new song stream pepe the frog feels good man

Sharon Van Etten Covers Daniel Johnston's "Some Things Last a Long Time": Stream

April 30, 2021

flying lotus yasuke score stream netflix anime soundtrack listen

Flying Lotus Unsheathes Soundtrack for Yasuke: Stream

April 30, 2021

miley cyrus kid laroi without you remix music video song stream watch

Miley Cyrus Joins The Kid LAROI on Remix of "Without You": Stream

April 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jónsi Shares Original Score for Tom Clancy's Without Remorse: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help