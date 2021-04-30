Jónsi Shares Original Score for Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse: Stream

Jónsi has surprise released his new score for the Amazon Original movie Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse is an adaptation of the titular writer‘s best-selling novel. The film version follows a lost Navy SEAL (Michael B. Jordan) who cracks under pressure and decides to take on both drug lords and the Vietnamese after the death of his pregnant wife. It’s dramatic, thrilling, and full of plenty gripping fight scenes — as the film’s trailer showed — but ultimately it isn’t a fulfilling watch.
However, for his original score, Jónsi translates all of that drama and tension into a sleek blend of ambient soundscapes, stirring orchestral strings, and industrial electronica that’s entertaining on its own. He may be known for his heartfelt singing in Sigur Rós, but Jónsi gets the opportunity here to flex just how cinematic and melodramatic he can make songs sound through the lens of an action thriller adaptation — and he pushes himself to new heights in the process.
Pre-orders for the OST are currently ongoing, including a special splatter-colored vinyl pressing. Check out the cover artwork and the complete tracklist for it below.
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse OST Artwork:
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse OST Tracklist:
01. Aleppo
02. Sniper
03. Hallway
04. Say Her Name
05. Jail
06. Campfire
07. Vaseliev
08. Arlington
09. Welcome Home
10. Death Follows Me
11. SCIF
12. Barents Seas
13. Zodiac
14. Murmansk
15. Rykov
16. Swim
17. Exfil
18. True Patriot
19. Rooftop
20. Stairs
21. Aftermath
22. Potomac
23. Funeral