Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Urges Fans to Get COVID Vaccine to Help Reopen the Concert Industry

"Common sense states that by having the jab, we're opening up one of the most important areas that we have so desperately missed"

Judas Priest's Rob Halford urges vaccinations
Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, via Instagram
April 12, 2021 | 10:38am ET

Legendary Judas Priest singer Rob Halford is urging metal fans (and all music lovers) to get COVID-19 vaccines in order to help reopen the concert industry, which has been devastated during the pandemic. The metal icon believes that the metal community would be “doing the right thing” by “having the jab.”

Judas Priest were hoping to celebrate their 50th anniversary on tour in 2020, and it still remains up in the air whether the metal legends will be able to properly do so this year. Among other postponements, the band was supposed to open for Ozzy Osbourne in Europe, but that outing has been rescheduled a number of times, with an early 2022 itinerary currently on the docket.

In a PSA of sorts posted on his Instagram page, Halford, now sporting a thick white beard, thanked those fans who have already gotten vaccinated while encouraging those who haven’t to go ahead and get their shots:

“Hi everyone. This is your metal god, Rob Halford of Judas Priest, sending you a massive shoutout of thanks to our metal community for doing the right thing by getting the life-saving vaccine that will eventually eradicate COVID-19 around the world. One thing we’re proud about in metal is that we not only stand together united for our music but also for each other.

You know, common sense states that by having the jab, we’re opening up one of the most important areas that we have so desperately missed, which is being side by side, horns way up at clubs, theaters, arenas and festivals where who we are and what we live for is tangible and real with the bands we love. So let’s get those amazing vibes and feelings back faster.

I urge those of us who have not yet been vaccinated to please step up. Judas Priest and all bands everywhere are made complete by playing live for our fans. You can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines at MadeToSave.org. See you soon, metal maniacs.”

Halford is preaching what he practiced, having already received his second shot. The singer posted an image of himself on March 22nd holding his vaccination card.

In addition to the 2022 dates with Ozzy, Priest are set to belatedly celebrate their 50th anniversary with their own one-day Warlando festival in Florida on September 11th of this year. The lineup also includes Sabaton, Lacuna Coil, Soulfly, and more. From there, Priest are set to embark on a headlining fall 2021 North American tour. See all the dates here.

Judas Priest are also working on their follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2018 album, Firepower. Halford recently said he’s “so happy and so proud” of the new material the band has so far.

See Rob Halford encouraging metal fans to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as the image of him displaying his vaccination card, below.

 

