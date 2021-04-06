Julien Baker Announces 2021-2022 Tour Dates

Julien Baker has announced a whole slew of new tour dates for Fall 2021 and Spring 2022.

In support of her new album Little Oblivions, the indie rock singer-songwriter is planning to hit North America during two separate treks. The first, which features support from Thao and Katie Malco, starts September 4th in Atlanta, GA and ends on September 29th in Pittsburgh, PA. Then Baker will link up with Dehd and Katie Malco once again for a run that starts October 27th in Texas and travels all throughout the Western side of the continent before ending in St. Louis on November 16th.

Baker has also shared dates for European runs in Spring of 2022. She’ll be joined by Ratboys for most of the leg, which kicks off in the Netherlands on April 16th before concluding in Barcelona, Spain on May 30th. Hopefully the pandemic won’t interfere with those North American dates in five months, but it seems likely that it will be safely in the rearview by the time those European runs begin one year from now.

Related Video

Check out the full itinerary below and snag tickets on Baker’s official website.

Last month, Baker performed a fantastic livestream performance of Little Oblivions Nashville’s Analog. She also appeared on an episode of our podcast Going There to talk about isolation alongside My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and DeathbyRomy.

Julien Baker 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

09/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/05 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

09/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/08 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

09/13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/17 – Boston, MA, @ House of Blues

09/18 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre & Performing Arts Center

09/20 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/25 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

09/28 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Barbeque

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/29 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

10/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/01 – Phoenix AZ @ The Van Buren

11/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Alladin Theater

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/15 – Lawrence, KS, US Granada Theatre

11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

04/15 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg Pandora

04/16 – Groningen, NL @ VERA

04/17/ – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

04/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

04/20 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

04/21 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

04/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb

04/25 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

04/28 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

04/29 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Café

04/30 – Vienna, AT @ Vienna Arena

05/01 – Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse

05/04 – Padua, IT @ Hall

05/06 – Zürich, CH @ Bogen F

05/07 – Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur

05/08 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

05/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

05/13 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

05/14 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique (AB)

05/18 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

05/19 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre

05/21 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans

05/22 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans

05/24 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s & The Winged Ox

05/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla

05/29 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Kapital

05/30 – Valencia, ES @ La Rambleta

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo