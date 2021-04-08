Julien Baker Performs Massive Version of “Favor” on Corden: Watch

On Wednesday night, Julien Baker made a virtual appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform “Favor” from her new album Little Oblivions. Although the song lasted barely three minutes, Baker and her bandmates made it feel like a full concert experience, harmonizing in the chorus and building discreet crescendos that replicated the emotional energy of a live in-person show. Watch a replay of the massive performance before.

Before jumping into “Favor”, Baker gave a brief interview with Corden where she talked about her excellent album, joked about her desire to master the trombone next, and got excited about the massive tour she just announced for this fall where she’ll get to do what she does best.

“It is indescribable to try to explain how much I’m looking forward to playing some shows in front of a real live audience,” Baker told Corden. “What I’m looking forward to the most is the electricity that happens in a live setting. I’m just happy to get to perform in front of people and have that back again.”

Related Video

Baker is one of countless artists eager for the isolation of the pandemic to end. That may explain why she’s also been so productive during this past year. Baker has been stopping by late-night shows, recording Radiohead covers, and reuniting with her boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus despite the ongoing struggle of living with depression.