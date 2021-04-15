Menu
Justice’s Gaspard Augé Releases Debut Solo Single “Force Majeure”: Stream

Cymbals crash on the lead single from his upcoming solo album Escapades

Gaspard Augé, photo courtesy of artist
April 15, 2021 | 10:38am ET

The members of French electronic duo Justice haven’t just spent the pandemic sitting around drafting cease and desist letters over Justin Bieber ripping off their logo. It turns out one half of the pair has been working on his debut solo material, and now Gaspard Augé is giving us our first taste of those efforts with his first-ever solo single, “Force Majeure”.

The track serves as an early preview of Escapades, Augé’s upcoming solo LP from Genesis/Ed Banger Records/Because Music. If “Force Majeure” is any indication, fans are in for a treat of ’80s cinematic maximalism. Press play and instantly be taken to a wild montage of retro futurism in your mind soundtrack by clashing cymbals and anthemic synths.

“Force Majeure” comes with a short visual filmed at the Bosphorus cymbal factory in Turkey with director Filip Nilsson. “We were really attracted by the epic visual appeal of cymbal making, bronze, fire, hammers, something almost mythological and elemental like Vulcan or the Nibelungen,” Augé explained in a press statement. “We chose Bosphorus Cymbals because they had this very traditional process that barely changed in centuries, in this video i am just a link in the chain of production and quality control, after all these cymbals have been melted, hand hammered, and lathed into a musical object.”

Check out “Force Majeure”, followed by the Bosphorus clip ahead.

 

